Brian Fallon Releases New Single 'I Don't Mind (If I'm With You)'

Brian Fallon has released a stunning new song from his soon-to-be-released third solo album, LOCAL HONEY. "I Don't Mind (If I'm With You)," a dreamy ballad about finding peace in love during difficult times of rejection and misunderstanding, is the latest from the Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Frightened Rabbit)-produced LOCAL HONEY, due Friday, March 27 via Fallon's Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers. His first new LP in two years, LOCAL HONEY sees Fallon melding myriad strains of American music with contemporary consequence, ambitious energy, and seemingly infinite lyrical power. The songs offer a deeply personal glimpse into the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter's everyday world, revealing universal truths through hard-earned insight and unflinching honesty.

The album is available for pre-order now, with all pre-orders joined by instant downloads of "I Don't Mind (If I'm With You)" as well as the recently released beauty of "21 Days" and the album's plain-spoken first single, "You Have Stolen My Heart."

"I remember being very afraid of the dark when I was a kid, so my parents put a little night light that I could see from my room," says Fallon. "It wasn't much, but it lit up the hallway that led to their room. This world has been going through some very dark times as of late, and I believe that having that friend, or loved one standing beside you can be just the thing to help us all feel the courage we need to walk forward in the darkness."

Fallon also just released his video for "21 Days." Directed by New Jersey-based filmmaker/photographer Kelsey Hunter Ayres, the clip is streaming now at Fallon's official YouTube channel; The audio for "21 Days" is available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services.

"21 Days" has already earned worldwide acclaim, with NME declaring it "one of Fallon's most soulful tracks to date." "21 Days" "chronicles the New Jersey songwriter's attempt to kick nicotine and casts the drug as a long-lost friend or lover," wrote Rolling Stone. "It's a seemingly mundane topic - at least to those who never tried to quit smoking - but Fallon makes it riveting as he ticks off the days until he will no longer feel the craving." American Songwriter praised "21 Days" as "another example of (Fallon's) turned page and personal growth," adding, "The song functions as a self-help track that is as much cathartic to Fallon as it is relevant to all listener, who are easily able to relate to the lyrics...The somber vibe is carried along with a simple elegance of the music which makes the song one that is easily played over again."

"You Have Stolen My Heart" arrived late last year alongside its own compelling official video, once again directed by Ayres and streaming now via YouTube. The single was met by immediate critical applause, with Rolling Stone hailing it as "a tender ballad." "Everything is in the present with Fallon's intricate storytelling," wrote American Songwriter, adding, "The video, shot in black and white, leaves a stark, blank canvas that lets the track speak for itself. Emotional, raw, and perfectly sewn, this love story is delicately woven."

LOCAL HONEY has already begun earning early acclaim as one of the year's best albums, with Kerrang! writing, "Fallon is taking his songwriting skills in stunning new directions... Across the record's eight songs, the musician takes his listeners on a journey of introspection."

Fallon will celebrate LOCAL HONEY with an epic world tour, backed by his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. North American dates begin March 12 at Wilmington, DE's The Queen and then continue through early April. A wide-ranging European run follows, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER WORLD TOUR 2020

MARCH

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

14 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

21 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

22 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

24 - Atlanta, GA - Big Sky Buckhead

25 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

29 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre (SOLD OUT)

31 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Town Hall

2 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

3 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

4 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand

26 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

28 - Hamburg, DE - Docks (SOLD OUT)

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

30 - Nurnberg, DE - Löwensaal

MAY

1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

2 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

3 - Vienna, AT - Arena

5 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

8 - Madrid, ES - Sala But

9 - Navarre, ES - Estaciones Sonoras

11 - Paris, FR - O'Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill

12 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

13 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

15 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

17 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

23 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)

