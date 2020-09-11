Listen to the cover below!

Emerging vocal powerhouse Bri Fletcher takes on Dan & Shay's "I Should Probably Go To Bed" in new acoustic video. While covering anything Shay Mooney sings is not for the faint of heart, Fletcher's effortless runs and vocal range backed by only a piano is quite impressive.

Fletcher is currently celebrating the release of "Therapy" which Country Now dubbed a "raw and honest song that showcases Fletcher's unique brand of country music as well as her vocal prowess."

The release of "Therapy" follows "Believe in Me," which garnered 50,000 streams in its first month and a duet with fellow singer/songwriter JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same."

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Debully, "Believe In Me" is a message of hope for those who struggle with bullying, just as Fletcher did throughout her teen years. As she continues to write and release new material, Fletcher hopes to embody one resounding refrain: a message of kindness and worthiness for all.

Listen here:

