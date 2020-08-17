Brent Cobb announces special livestream concert

The event will feature Cobb performing songs from his highly anticipated new album, Keep ‘Em On They Toes

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb will share a special livestream concert next Wednesday, August 26th at 7:00pm UK via Topeka. The event will feature Cobb performing songs from his highly anticipated new album, Keep 'Em On They Toes, as well as a first look at the official music video for the unreleased album track, 'Shut Up And Sing'.



Tickets for the event go on-sale tomorrow, August 18th at 4:00pm UK. Full details can be found at https://brentcobb.topeka.live/.



Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger), Keep 'Em On They Toes will be released October 2nd on Cobb's own label, Ol' Buddy Records, via Thirty Tigers (pre-order). The album features ten new songs and was created after Cobb moved back to his home state of Georgia after several years between Nashville and Los Angeles-a decision that greatly influenced his songwriting. These ten tracks find Cobb with a new reflective mindset, focusing on how he views the world and expressing his own opinions, thoughts and feelings.



Ahead of the release, Cobb has released two songs from the album: 'The World Is Ending' and the title track, which he wrote with his wife Layne and debuted last month to critical acclaim. Of the song, Rolling Stone declares, "Part Roger Miller and part James Taylor, 'Keep 'Em on They Toes' is a song about defying expectations, of zags where zigs are anticipated," while Billboard praises, "recalls a gentler, genial time...the ode to living life on your own terms and keeping those that judge you at a distance."



"Listening to this album feels like I'm sitting there with somebody, having a conversation," Cobb comments. "I would hope that it feels like sitting with an old friend you haven't seen in a while. There's nothing like being alone and listening to an album that is quiet and conversational-like those old records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Roger Miller, or Willie Nelson. I hope my music is that way to somebody now."



The new album release continues a series of breakout years for Cobb following 2018's Providence Canyon, of which The Guardian commented that Cobb "veers through southern rock, hard country and Americana to terrific effect" whilst Mojo said the album "is one of those brilliantly timeless albums that could have been lost in someone's dusty attic for decades" and 2016's Shine On Rainy Day, which Uncut hailed as "The work of a man who's finally found his calling."



Cobb has earned nominations for Best Americana Album at the 60th GRAMMY Awards and Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards. He has also been featured on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and has toured extensively across the world including numerous performances as part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show.

KEEP 'EM ON THEY TOES - TRACK LIST



1. Keep 'Em On They Toes

2. Shut Up And Sing

3. Good Times And Good Love

4. Sometimes I'm A Clown

5. This Side Of The River

6. Dust Under My Rug

7. Soapbox

8. When You Go

9. The World Is Ending

10. Little Stuff

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You