Brent Cobb Confirms 2020 Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated musician Brent Cobb will tour extensively next year including a series of intimate acoustic dates as well as select newly confirmed full-band shows. "A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb" will bring Cobb to seated venues across the country-stripped down with an accompanist-allowing fans to hear the songs as he originally wrote them, while the new "Brent Cobb and Them" run includes stops at Birmingham's Saturn on April 3 and Decatur's Princess Theatre Center on April 4 as well as the grand opening of Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on April 2. See below for full 2020 tour details.

The new performances follow a series of breakthrough years for Cobb following the release of 2018's Providence Canyon and 2016's Grammy-nominated Shine On Rainy Day-both produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. In the years since, Cobb has toured worldwide-including an extensive run of shows supporting Chris Stapleton-performed on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk Concert" series, earned nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards and made national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CONAN.

Most recently, Cobb released a collaborative single "Feet Off the Ground" featuring Jade Bird, debuted a three-part video series, titled "Come Home Soon," and completed his headlining "Sucker for a Good Time Tour." Rolling Stone calls Cobb, "a modern-day Kristofferson" while American Songwriter declares, "...he epitomizes all that's enticing about Southern rootsy singer-songwriters securing a vibe that's organic, authentic and above all honest" and NPR Music asserts, "Brent Cobb is that kind of songwriter, a man obsessed with the utterly ordinary and in the way it becomes transcendent through casual reflection over time."

Cobb was born in Americus, Georgia, about an hour east of Columbus, in the rural south-central part of the state. In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is widely respected as a songwriter garnering cuts by Lee Ann Womack, Luke Bryan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more.

"A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb" with special guest Maddie Medley (tickets on-sale now)

February 21-Austin, TX-State Theatre

February 22-Dallas, TX-The Kessler Theater

February 23-Oklahoma City, OK-The Blue Door

February 26-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West

February 27-Macon, GA-Creek Stage @ The Rookery

February 29-Savannah, GA-Victory North

March 12- Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle

March 13-Lexington, KY-The Burl

March 14-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

March 15-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway

March 17-Evanston, IL-SPACE

March 18-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom

March 19-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café

March 20-Charlottesville, VA-The Southern

March 21-Washington, DC-Union Stage

March 22-Raleigh, NC-Lincoln Theatre

"Brent Cobb and Them" with special guest Erin Rae

(tickets on-sale Fri, 12/20)

April 2-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

April 3-Birmingham, AL-Saturn

April 4-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre Center





