Brenda Cay Remembers Her Brother With Music Video For 'I Fish'

Brenda Cay releases her music video for her single, “I Fish.”

Brenda Cay releases her music video for her single, "I Fish," debuting on Apple Hot Tracks 8.14.2020 which premiered on The Women of Country.

The single was quickly picked up for licensing by Rhapsody directly after it's release. The music video delivers the heartfelt message of deeply missing someone while shairng Brenda's real memories of watching her two brothers walk to the local lake to fish together. "I Fish" was inspired by Cay's memory of her brother who passed away a few years ago in a tragic motorcycle accident. She expresses the emotions and thoughts behind this message and executes an emotional pull with delicacy and passion in her newest single. "I Fish". It can be extremely hard to revisit places and memories that were once shared with a lost loved one. Whether it is packing up the truck for a day of fishing or just driving to the spot you visited often, remembering traditions can be a tricky journey.

"I grew up on the eastern shore of Maryland with my brothers where we spent a lot of time around the water. Five years ago, one of my younger brothers was killed in a motorcycle accident. Even now, it's the little things that trigger a painful reminder that he's not here. I love the water for the sense of serenity and freedom it brings. I hope by expressing how difficult it is to relive the memories shared with a lost loved one, others can find healing. That's why this song is so important to me. It gives me a chance to connect with others who have lost someone they love."

- Brenda Cay

Brenda Cay recently signed a management deal with Jill Pavel & Heart Songs Records. Pavel has released Brenda's last three singles which have garnered her Two Spotify Licenses, Two Rhapsody Licenses & Two Private Label Licences. The three singles have garnered over 500K streams across digital networks. "I met Brenda a few years ago, she pitched a song to me for one of my artists, which debuted on the iTunes charts. Brenda is one of the most clever lyrical songwriters I have met. She embraces the simple charm of a country song without having to raise the bar with engineered bells and whistles. Her lyrics and composition shine in their originality. If you are lucky enough to co-write a song with Brenda Cay, you have won the jackpot." - Jill Pavel (Heart Songs Records)

Singer-Songwriter Brenda Cay is a breath of fresh air with her fun, classic country styling, quirky and fun lyrics reminiscent of the "good ol' days" with a modern flair. Brenda is sought-after for her writing but she is also a recording artist who loves to share her work with her fans.

No one is more surprised about her new career path as a songwriter & singer than Brenda Cay. Growing up on the eastern shore of Maryland and forging a business path as a CPA after receiving her degree in business with a concentration in accounting, Brenda Cay has established herself as a reputable songwriter in Music City, USA. Brenda's music is a blend of Country and Coastal Americana. Her songs are woven with subtle hints of pop, rock and R&B which reflects her influences from artists Kenny Chesney, Terri Clark and Sara Evans. Escaping the stresses of daily life and having fun are common themes in her lyrics and melodies. Her songs are relatable, diverse and are woven like a true country music storyteller. Country Artist Steven John Simon credits Brenda with helping to launch his career with her song Tongue Tied. The single was pitched to my label and I fell in love with the lyrics, tempo and the overall positive vibe. My single debuted on the iTunes Chart at #68 and the corresponding video has had over 150K views. "Brenda is a solid songwriter and artists should take her pitches seriously." - Steven John Simon

Brenda is preparing to release her new EP which was primarily recorded in Nashville. Her hope is that her listeners will get to know her through her songs and continue to support her journey as a writer and artist. In 2019 Brenda was nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Awards for her single Joe in the Americana/Bluegrass category along with charting on several internet music charts.

Brenda is ready to serve up her fun, quirky and brave songs to the world and will be working with several artists and bands on their song material in 2019. Her single 1-2-3-Floor debuted on Apple Hot Tracks and was licensed by Spotify via Harry Fox Agency in April 2020. Her last single "Unplug & Recharge" released May 29th, 2020 and was licensed by Spotify via Harry Fox, Private Label and Rhapsody.

Brenda Cay is a member of ASCAP, AMA & The Trop Rock Music Association.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You