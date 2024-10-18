Breland Releases New 'Project 2024' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reaching a creative tipping point after years of feel-good hits fusing Country, Hip-Hop, Gospel and more, PLATINUM artist, producer, and songwriter BRELAND delivers a mark of personal and artistic growth with Project 2024 – a new EP both exploring his roots and building for the future.

The six track Project 2024 finds a game-changing talent bringing purpose to his passion. The declaration of a new creative agenda – not political but recognising his role in bringing all communities together – the set was conceived after a return to Selma, Alabama in search of connection, home to BRELAND’s great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and the American Civil Rights movement.

Finding a community forgotten rather than revered, the experience crystalised a powerful truth in BRELAND’s mind: That he is another link in the chain, and what he does today will set the stage for those who come next. Project 2024 aims to uplift and inspire. To acknowledge how real the struggle still is. And to keep the movement going.

“To me, Project 2024 is my musical agenda. It is the celebration of creative freedoms and expressions, and it is not something that we can take for granted today, especially with what is going on in the world,” explains BRELAND.

Continuing to fuse the traditionally separate-but-equal elements of Country, Hip-Hop, Soul, and beyond, BRELAND peppers Project 2024 with sonic experimentation – but also themes of hard work, personal responsibility, community pride and undying hope, bringing the people of Selma out of the shadows.

Lead single ‘Icing’ showcases BRELAND’s riveting energy, clever lyrics, and a driving rhythm that COMPLEX hailed as an “upbeat Country music banger”. Tracks like ‘What You’ve Been Through’ match inspiration with dance-floor energy. ‘Motion’ taps a melancholy dreamscape of love on its last legs exploring new territory infusing Afrobeats as an undertone in the Country rhythm, and ‘Run’ captures the euphoric power of committing to do right.

The EP-leading ‘Grandmaman’em’ grounds its family dedication in forever-grateful beats, with BRELAND standing on the shoulders of giants. And with ‘Same Work (feat. The War And Treaty)’, he pulls his thread of purpose and hope through all walks of life.

Continuing to show respect for many genres of music, BRELAND’s Project 2024 is more than another blend of sounds and soul. It’s a snapshot of artistic growth, and inflection point in this one-of-a-kind artist’s history. It’s the creative agenda for BRELAND’s next chapter.

After finishing up his acclaimed leg of Teddy Swims’ I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPYTOUR (watch a clip of an onstage collab between BRELAND and Swims on Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ here), BRELAND has recently made a series of high-profile public appearances.



Performing for an international stadium-and-TV audience on October 6th, the hitmaker sang the US National Anthem at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the New York Jets took on the Minnesota Vikings as part of the 2024 NFL London Games. Watch here.



A few days later (Oct 8th), BRELAND was back stateside to perform at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, helping kick off Amazon’s annual innovation event Delivering the Future in connection to Project 2024’s mission.



Looking ahead, the rising star is next scheduled to make an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry October 30, with much more to come.

ABOUT BRELAND:

BRELAND is the innovation of artistry within the landscape of Country music. Amassing 1.2 BILLION streams and still counting, BRELAND’s undeniable talent and bold fusion of genre broke tradition and limitations as his PLATINUM-certified debut single ‘My Truck’ captivated hearts and catapulted him to notoriety where only few go and remain.



Lauded by major outlets such as NPR, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone who claim BRELAND as a standout who has reimagined “elements of Country, Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel and Pop – in a way that many have not experienced before,” BRELAND’s 2022 debut album Cross Country has amplified his star and served as the foundation for his relevance ever since.



A truly one-of-a-kind artist with stadium-sized appeal, the multihyphenate hitmaker has many accolades including winning the Academy of Country Music Lift Every Voice Award. BRELAND’s new EP, Project 2024, is a fusion of purpose and passion that is only the beginning of his next musical chapter.

PHOTO CREDIT: JOHNNIE IZQUIERDO

