Breakout Country Artist Steven John Simon Releases Debut EP STORY TO TELL

Steven John Simon, rising country artist released his debut EP "Story To Tell" for pre-order on November 15th. Steven John Simon's debut EP rounds out his first full year as a new country artist. The Debut EP will be released on December 13th 2019. The EP "Story To Tell" is composed of five tracks including his first release Tongue Tied written by Brenda Kornblum which debuted at #68 on iTunes. Next on the EP play list is Eyes Closed written by Bryce Mauldin and Casey Carpenter followed by Life Is Good written by John Spears. The Title Track Story to Tell written by Rob Carona was pitched to Heart Songs Records by Carona. This song had a lot of personal meaning to me so finding the right artist to "tell the story" was important. Steven Simon's true country vocal and his authentic delivery was so great to hear." - Rob Carona, Songwriter The last track on the EP Should Of Been Me was written by Steven John Simon and Rob Carona. The single is a personal reflection of the impact serving his country as a Marine had on Steven. . The emotion of the song rounds out the evolution of his life story to date. It was important to Steven to include a song on this EP that references his time served in the Military. As a gift to his fans and fan base (known as The Reasons) Steven is offering this track as an instant download upon pre-order of his EP. All 5 of the tracks on the EP were recorded and produced by Larry Beaird of Beaird Music Group with Heart Songs Records. Larry brought in some of the most esteemed musicians to play on these tracks including: Steve Brewster (Drums - Lorrie Morgan, Joey & Rory Feek, Kenny Rogers), Eli Beaird (Bass - Nashville Cast, Niall Horan), Troy Lancaster (Electric Guitar), Larry Beaird (Acoustic Guitar - Merle Haggard/Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Garth Brooks ), Billy Nobel (Piano - Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Drake White) & Scotty Sanders (Steel - Cody Johnson, Runaway June, Montgomery Gentry) and Derek Wells who most recently won an ACM for Guitarist of the Year 2019.

Each of the songs on the EP highlight various aspects of Steven's life to date. He celebrates his life with music and hopes that the EP will inspire others to chase their dreams.

Steven John Simon wanted to release the EP in December during his annual Toys 4 Tots drive in his home state region. Last year Simon and his fans helped provide Christmas to over 250 children. This year he is raising the bar, with more locations for toy drops with the hope that he can include a wider region of giving by bringing Christmas joy to more children. He is working under the leadership of the US Marine Corp. Reserves in Lafayette, LA. By releasing the EP this month, he will be using the press garnered to push this Toys 4 Tots campaign success. "This truly showcases the integrity of Steven and his philosophy that music is meant to inspire and give hope to others. He has a selfless spirit." -Jill Pavel, Manager. Locations can be found on www.stevenjohnsimon.com

The EP is available for pre-order on Apple Music (iTunes), Amazon and Google Play.





