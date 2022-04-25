Breakout British Band Sports Team Announce New Album 'Gulp!'

Breakthrough British band, Sports Team, will release their highly anticipated new album, Gulp!, on August 12 via Island UK/Bright Antenna.

Gulp! follows Sports Team's 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Deep Down Happy, which charted at #2 on the UK's Official Charts, achieving the biggest vinyl sales for a debut British artist that year. Gulp! is available for pre-order HERE.

The first single off Gulp!, "R Entertainment," was released last month as a BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record in the World. Signposting a bold and ambitious new era for the band, Sports Team explain that "R Entertainment" explores, "The packaging down of all human experience into entertainment, prompted by the infinite scroll through social feeds and the manic formlessness of the images we are hit with every day. Graphic news interrupted by ads for season 17 of The Bodyguard, news as a rubbernecking, passively waiting for the next drop of horror as we flick through recipes."

Following a sold-out UK tour with the Wombats, Sports Team confirms their first U.S. festival appearance at Shaky Knees Festival on April 29 and a warmup show at Niagara in New York City on May 4. The band have also added European dates and festivals throughout the summer, with further stateside headline tour dates to be announced soon.

Sports Team is Alex Rice (lead vocals), Rob Knaggs (rhythm guitar, vocals), Henry Young (lead guitar), Oli Dewdney (bass), Al Greenwood (drums) and Ben Mack (keyboard, percussion). Formed in 2016, the band released two EPs Winter Nets and Keep Walking! before sharing their debut album Deep Down Happy in June 2020 to widespread critical acclaim-Rolling Stone hails, "The crisp, jagged tunes on their debut LP, Deep Down Happy, recall Franz Ferdinand or the early Arctic Monkeys; their weird-angled guitars can evoke Pavement or Silkworm; their clever critiques of British life recall Pulp and the Kinks; and singer Alex Rice's ranting style has shades of Art Brut's Eddie Argos and Mark E. Smith of the Fall. It's all conjured with a buoyant sense of good-natured humor, so they sound like they're having fun even when they're pissed off. The album bounces by with the logic of a free-for-all pub debate."

Sports Team's vivid vignettes of modern Britain and inspections of the follies, foibles and frustrations of youth have earned them an impassioned fanbase, a real community who come together at the band's electrifying and infectious live shows.

Listen to the new single here:

Sports Team Tour Dates

April 29-Shaky Knees Festival-Atlanta, GA

May 4-Niagara NYC-New York, NY

June 3-Eiland Buitenvest-Hulst, Netherlands

June 4-Temple Newsam-Leeds, UK

June 16-Bergenfest 2022-Bergen, Norway

June 17-Sofienbergparken-Oslo, Norway

July 6-Mad Cool Festival 2022-Madrid, Spain

July 14-Super Bock Super Rock 2022-Sesimbra, Portugal

July 29-Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground-Edinburgh, UK

August 5-Bute Park-Cardiff, UK

August 27-Victorious Festival 2022-Portsmouth, UK

September 8-Sacaba Beach-Málaga, Spain

November 4-Exil-Zurich, Switzerland

November 6-Chelsea-Vienna, Austria

November 9-Privatclub-Berlin, Germany

November 13-Debaser Hornstulls Strand-Stockholm, Sweden

November 14-Parkteatret Scene-Oslo, Norway

November 16-Molotow-Hamburg, Germany

November 17-Helios 37-Köln, Germany

November 21-La Boule Noire-Parisa, France