Break Science Announces Late-Night Show During Jazz Fest

Break Science has announced a return to New Orleans for a late-night show during Jazz Fest 2020. The futuristic electronic music duo comprised of drummer Adam Deitch (Lettuce) and keyboardist/producer Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights Live Band) will hit the stage at One Eyed Jacks on Saturday, May 2nd (technically early AM May 3rd) at 2:00 a.m.

Break Science needs no introduction to Jazz Fest audiences, as they have been bringing their brand of electronic music to New Orleans for almost a decade now. Pioneers in their genre, Break Science has pushed the boundaries of electronic music, hip hop, and jazz for years, fusing the three together into a unique blend that puts them on the cutting edge of dance music.

Keyboardist/pianist/producer Borahm Lee is one of the most talented and versatile players in the world. Borahm's ability to intertwine jazz piano, layers of synthesizers, and Ableton Live production propels Break Science's sound. He has a long history of touring and recording with artists such as Kanye West and Pretty Lights, and he was one of the foundational members of the Pretty Lights Live Band.

Adam Deitch is one of the most celebrated drummers in live music today. As the drummer for the GRAMMY-nominated funk powerhouse Lettuce, he has proven himself as a wizard of rhythm, a prodigious songwriter, and a deeply knowledgable master of his craft. Deitch deftly moves between genres, incorporating hip-hop, dub, drum n' bass, dancehall, jazz, funk, and more into his powerful and eclectic sound.

Tickets to Break Science at One Eyed Jacks are ON SALE NOW via Eventbrite.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You