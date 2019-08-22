Brandon Stansell Releases New Music Video For 'Top Shelf'

Rising country artist and LGBTQ advocate Brandon Stansell shared his brand new music video for "Top Shelf" via Rolling Stone Country today (Aug. 6). Fans got a first taste of "Top Shelf" when it premiered in June at Billboard.

When CMT premiered the video for Brandon's last single "Hometown" in November 2018, he instantly became what they called "living history." The premiere of this video, addressing LGBTQ themes, is a first for the home of country music videos. The video then went on to be named one of Rolling Stone's 10 Best Country Music Videos of 2018.

"Country music may not be known for being inclusive to LGBTQ artists, but rising musician Brandon Stansell is redefining the genre one soulful song at a time," says Billboard. His is a bold new voice in the genre, as comfortable making you tap your foot as shed a tear - a singer-songwriter with something to say, and a voice to remember.

A Chattanooga, Tennessee native, Stansell's first show was on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the age of 6. He spent his earliest years earning his chops as a performer and dreaming of making it big in Nashville. After moving to the Music City to attend Belmont University, Stansell snagged a spot as a dancer on Taylor Swift's Fearless tour. After moving to New York and putting a short pause on his musical career, Stansell headed to Los Angeles where he took a deep dive into exploring the world of songwriting, channeling his life experiences into his first EP, 2015's Dear John.

Stansell hit his artistic stride with the release of his 2017 LP Slow Down, which earned praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, The Huffington Post and more. Now, he's gearing up to share a new side of himself with his fans. Stansell's new single "Top Shelf" is an infectious, summer-ready track all about savoring the moment when the right one comes along. With his new single, Stansell is showing off a more evolved sound he developed alongside frequent co-writer and first-time producer MYLEN. With an active touring schedule and the successful release of "Top Shelf," Stansell is set to once again make the country music world take notice.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You