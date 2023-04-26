Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brandon Blackburn Releases Country Cover Of Skid Row Classic 'I Remember You'

With his new release, Brandon wanted to go back to his rock 'n' roll roots and record one of his childhood favorites.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Southern rocker Brandon Blackburn recently released a country cover of Skid Row's 1989 hit song "I Remember You." You can listen to the single HERE!

With his new release, Brandon wanted to go back to his rock 'n' roll roots and record one of his childhood favorites. "I always wanted to be a rockstar growing up," Brandon shares. Taking inspiration from Justin Moore's 2019 cover of "Home Sweet Home" (Motley Crue), Brandon put his own country spin on the heavy metal classic "I Remember You."

"My hope is that this version of song kind of bridges a gap," Brandon explains. " I hope it reaches a younger generation of people who might not know the song, or much about that era of music, while also appealing to the older, rock-oriented crowd. This is a song they've heard and loved for decades."

The song, written by band members Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo, was the third single released from Skid Row's self-titled debut album and reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100chart. The success of the single lead to Bon Jovi signing the band to his publishing company, subsequently bringing them on tour.

Brandon Blackburn has loved music for as long as he can remember. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he and his family moved all around the country during his childhood while his father attended medical school. "My father played guitar growing up and was really into the 80's hair metal. He definitely gave me the passion I have for music and the love for that era of music definitely got passed down to me."

After getting his first guitar as a Christmas present in third grade, Brandon's father taught him the basic chords. Before long, he had mastered their favorite song - "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." Heavily influenced by classic 80s rock music, along with artists like Eric Church, Nelly and Matchbox 20, Brandon has cultivated his own unique sound by combining modern country with a hint of alternative rock.

In 2016, Brandon graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration, with an emphasis on finance and risk management. He credits his college years for giving him the confidence to perform on stage. "I would go out on Wednesday nights, get liquored up, and hit karaoke night. That's where I found the nerve, I guess you would say, to start singing in front of other people."

"I'm a jokester, so I'm always giving corny toasts and engaging with the crowd by making them laugh, making them drink, etc. I absolutely love taking requests and no request is too out there. At my shows, I'll go from Bon Jovi and Alan Jackson to Prince and Slipknot...I've even busted out some SpongeBob SquarePants a time or two!"

Over the last four years, Brandon has been performing at local bars all over the gulf coast and, most recently, the entire southeast. In 2021, he was awarded the honor of "Best Country Performer" by Lagniappe Magazine, a Mobile-based magazine that focuses on South Alabama.

In July of 2022, Brandon finished writing his first original song and released "472" on September 21st. The single received rave reviews from both listeners and press and currently has over 15K streams on Spotify.



