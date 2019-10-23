Boysetsfire Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Vinyl Reissues & Tour

Craft Recordings is pleased to announce reissues of Boysetsfire's second and third albums, After the Eulogy and Tomorrow Come Today, in celebration of the post-hardcore band's 25th anniversary. Set for release on December 6th and available on vinyl for the very first time, both reissues have been remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Blakemore. Each album features new interviews with band members and in-depth liner notes from Jan Schwarzkamp, editor of Germany's VISIONS music magazine, plus archival photos of the band. Later this fall, the Delaware five-piece will kick off an 11-date tour in Garwood, NJ, with shows continuing throughout Europe.

Both titles are available to pre-order now. In addition to the standard black vinyl editions, the band will offer limited edition colored vinyl pressings via the official Boysetsfire store and on tour (while supplies last). After the Eulogy is available in olive-green splatter or translucent purple haze, while Tomorrow Come Today is available in a rainbow red splatter or translucent marbled turquoise. These four special pressings are limited to 500 copies each.

Formed in 1994 by singer Nathan Gray, guitarists Josh Latshaw and Chad Istvan, bassist Darrell Hyde, and drummer Matt Krupanski, Boysetsfire marries old-school hardcore with melodic, punk-rock hooks and politically charged, socially conscious lyrics. The band released their debut full-length, The Day the Sun Went Out, in 1997, and soon captured the attention of a loyal fanbase, thanks to their intense live shows and their passionate, left-wing messages. Following a successful run with the Vans Warped Tour, the group released their sophomore effort, 2000's After the Eulogy, which Kerrang! magazine describes as "one of the most formidable records of its time."

Frustrated by an overall sense of political apathy in the hardcore and punk scenes at the turn of the millennium, After the Eulogy served as a call to action. "No other bands were really singing about political issues, social issues," recalls Nathan Gray, in Schwarzkamp's liner notes. "It wasn't like a hardcore/punk scene that you might see somewhere else... I wanted [our fans] to get angry. Why aren't you pissed off about what you're seeing? That doesn't affect you? How does that not affect you?" Originally released on Victory Records, After the Eulogy pushed Boysetsfire to the next level, not only raising their profile domestically but also in Europe-particularly in Germany.

For their next record, 2003's Tomorrow Come Today, the band took a new direction and went into the studio with producer Dave Fortman, who has since worked on such multi-platinum releases as Evanescence's Fallen and The Open Door, as well as Slipknot's All Hope is Gone. A more melodically accessible record than their earlier releases, Tomorrow Come Today featured the tracks "Handful of Redemption," "High Wire Escape Artist" and "Release the Dogs." The album marked the band's brief stint at Wind-Up Records-a time which brought them greater commercial success but was ultimately not a creative match. This reissue of the album also includes "With Every Intention"-originally a hidden track following the song "On in Five."

In 2006, after the release of the band's fourth LP, The Misery Index: Notes From the Plague Years, Boysetsfire announced their retirement. Members of the group would go on to form new projects over the next few years. However, in 2010, the band reunited for a tour and began recording together once again, releasing new EPs and two full-lengths in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Now, with a current lineup that includes Gray, Latshaw and Istvan, as well as bassists Robert Ehrenbrand and Chris Rakus, and drummer Jared Shavelson, Boysetsfire is gearing up for a fall tour, primed as ever to bring their music and message to the US and Europe.

Visit Boysetsfire.net for tickets and more information.





