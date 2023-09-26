Boston's 'Soft-Punk' Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP

TIFFY has announced her debut full length album So Serious due out Nov. 3 via Totally Real Records / Dollhouse Lightning.

Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Asian-American artist Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

Currently Boston-based, Sammy grew up in California and fell in love with the crunchy and catchy rock that dominated ‘90s radio airplay. Heavily influenced by bedroom pop and punk rock distilled through her compositional magic, TIFFY has arrived with So Serious—a record that’s the most potent realization yet of her uniquely self-established “soft punk” genre.

TIFFY’s hook-loaded confessional songwriting recalls the dusky, kaleidoscopic musical approach of indie rock contemporaries Speedy Ortiz and Jay Som with irresistible melodies that harken to peak-era Weezer. The lushly slack lead single “Don’t Take It Personally” was inspired by an experience with a friend growing distant during lockdown.

The universally relatable, emotional tale is underscored with a heavenly church organ breakdown and arrives with a cheeky animated video, offering a shimmer of levity as one works through the emotional toll. An accompanying physical graphic comic for the song will be made available to fans who attend the tour!

So Serious is a monumental debut—raw and honest, packed with melody and grit, and delivered with pure unvarnished sincerity leaving a permanent mark on its listeners. With countless shows under her belt, establishing herself as a formidable live presence in the Boston and New England music scenes, TIFFY will kick off a national US tour this fall with appearances in NYC, Boston, Providence and more.

