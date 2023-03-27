Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup and Expands To 3 Full Days For 3rd Annual Festival

The public on-sale will commence Friday, March 31st at 12pm Central Time for level 2 pricing.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Born & Raised Music Festival - "a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us" presented by Patriot Auto Group - has announced the 2023 lineup and its expansion to 3 full days of music for its third annual experience.

Born & Raised, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, will take place this year Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th and will feature more than 40 artists including headlining sets from Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Gary Allan and performances from Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, and many more. See below for full lineup.

"There's nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country, and that's exactly what our festival celebrates - the roots, the heritage, and the music that define us," shares Dave Geincke, Founder and Vice-President, General Manager Pryor Creek Music Festivals. "So we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at Born & Raised Music Festival."

Special presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Tuesday, March 28th at 12pm Central Time for guaranteed level 1 pricing, with the public on-sale commencing Friday, March 31st at 12pm Central Time for level 2 pricing.

GA In The Meadow passes start at $169.00 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $259.99, plus fees, for level 1. Various VIP Packages, starting at $459, plus Stables and Homestead Packages are also available. All 3-Day ticket types include access to the kick-off party on September 13th along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.

The campgrounds will open on Sunday, September 10th with GA camping available for $99 and VIP camping for $119 in addition to glamping experiences. Visit www.bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.

Born & Raised Music Festival first debuted in 2021 and has featured performances from ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Parker McCollum, and more, quickly becoming a top festival in the U.S. for Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music.

The full lineup for Born & Raised Music Festival 2023

Turnpike Troubadours

Whiskey Myers

Gary Allan

Ryan Bingham

Randy Rogers Band

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Randy Houser

Flatland Cavalry

Read Southall Band

William Clark Green

Wade Bowen

Reckless Kelly

Stoney LaRue

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cody Canada & The Departed

The Steel Woods

Muscadine Bloodline

Tanner Usrey

49 Winchester

Jamie Lin Wilson

Kaitlin Butts

William Beckmann

Mike and the Moonpies

The Red Clay Strays

Micky & The Motorcars

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

The Damn Quails

J.R. Carroll

Them Dirty Roses

Kat Hasty

Red Dirt Rangers

Holly Beth

Kendell Marvel's Honky Tonk Experience

The Texas Gentlemen

The Weathered Souls

Matt Koziol

JD Clayton

Wyatt Flores

Nicky James

Cliff Cody

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow

Born & Raised Music Festival is proud to be sponsored by Patriot Auto Group, Bud Light, Monster, ZYN, Sunbelt and Route 66.



