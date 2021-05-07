Boombox Cartel Enlists Dreamville Rapper J.I.D. On 'Reaper'

Today, esteemed DJ and producer Boombox Cartel teams up with rapper J.I.D. on a menacing new single "Reaper."



Kicking-off the track with a hard trap beat featuring J.I.D's hyphy rap vocals, "Reaper" wreaks havoc with a monstrous dubstep drop. Bringing back the feels of a classic festival anthem, "Reaper" is the perfect blend of bass and hip-hop sounds. The first collaboration between Boombox Cartel & J.I.D., "Reaper" is the lead single on Boombox Cartel's forthcoming EP "CARTELl II," which is set to debut in late May.



Boombox Cartel debuted "Reaper" during his CINCO MODE 2021 livestream on Wednesday via Twitch (watch full stream here). Noted as the third iteration of CINCO MODE, this year's show was filmed from Americo's hometown in Monterrey, Mexico and featured unique acts such as Stuca, RemK, Sublab, Kumarion and many more artists from all over the world. Boombox Cartel worked alongside the Mexican government in Monterrey to broadcast live from one of the cities national monuments.



Born and raised in East Atlanta, J.I.D. has become a prominent hip-hop artist in the scene who is widely known for his gritty Atlanta-inspired rap vocals. Signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records and Interscope Records, J.I.D. is also part of the musical collective Spillage Village, founded by EarthGang in 2010, with Hollywood JB, JordxnBryant, 6lack, among others.



Following his 2020 release and fan-favorite "Máquina," Boombox Cartel has maintained a global fanbase for his ability to seamlessly blend together electronic, hip-hop, and Latin music. He's earned over 100 million streams on his back catalogue with hit singles "Moon Love," 'Whisper", "How To Love" remix with Latin powerhouse singer Sofia Reyes, and also released music on noteworthy dance music labels such as Mad Decent, OWSLA, and Spinnin' Records. Touring across the globe at major festivals including Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas & Mexico, Sunburn, Creamfields and many more, Boombox Cartel just announced a huge show this fall off of the "Maquina Tour" with Golden Voice in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall on Friday, September 24th (tickets available here.) Keep an eye out for more dates to be re-announced.



Continuing to defy genres with his music, Boombox Cartel's latest hit single"Reaper" featuring J.I.D. is out now on all streaming platforms.

Listen here: