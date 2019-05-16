Bonnaroo Announces 2019 SuperJam

Bonnaroo is excited to make the first of several announcements for the world famous SuperJam at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

An indispensable highlight of the Bonnaroo lineup, 2019's live all-star collaboration will be directed by superstar DJ, producer and saxophone colossus GRiZ and dubbed "G.O.A.T. - A CELEBRATION OF MUSIC LEGENDS SUPERJAM WITH GRiZ," featuring contributions from an array of top artists and legendary musicians.

Set for Friday, June 14 on the This Stage, the initial lineup for "G.O.A.T. - MUSIC LEGENDS SUPERJAM WITH GRiZ" includes the house band - Nikki Glaspie (Nth, Dumpstaphunk, Beyonce); Big Yuki (GRiZ Live Band); Owen Barry (GRiZ Live Band); The Naughty Professor Horns, ProbCause, Christopher Perrier (GRiZ, Trombone Shorty); plus Musical Director Stu Brooks (GRiZ, Dub Trio, Saturday Night Live) -- with performances from special guests such as Nicholas Petricca (WALK THE MOON); K. Flay; Hobo Johnson; Noah Kahan; Nahko; Sunsquabi; Deva Mahal; Jennifer Hartwick & James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band); and Jason Lindner, Mark Guiliana, Tim Lefebvre (The Rhythm Section from David Bowie's Blackstar).

Additional special guests - both announced and unannounced - will join the fun, guaranteeing this year's SuperJam will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of community, epic grooves and unprecedented musical adventure.





