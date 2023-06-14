Bombay Bicycle Club to Release New Album 'My Big Day' in October

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club return with their sixth studio album, My Big Day, due for release on October 20 via AWAL.

The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band’s own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal.

Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, Bombay Bicycle Club have also shared the album’s title track—a crunching, infectious leftfield pop song painted in technicolor. It’s a typically unpredictable guitar song that the band revel in writing and are long since revered for.

The accompanying video, directed by Jon Higgs from Everything Everything and Kit Monteith (a long-time friend of the band, who plays percussion for Foals when not directing music videos), showcases a local newscast covering some heavy-hitting news. Look out for international versions of the video, translated and with local graphics, launching on June 21.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single Shuffle back in 2011.

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

The band play two intimate return shows in Ramsgate and London later this month, ahead of a series of UK/European festival appearances including Mad Cool, Y Not, Pukkelpop and WOMAD. The band will then embark on a spate of dates across the UK in association with record stores this Autumn in support of the album’s release, followed by a full European headline tour in November.

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

June 14—The Granville Theatre—Ramsgate (intimate headline date)

June 15—EartH—London (intimate headline date)

June 18—8 Festival—Lithuania

July 6—Mad Cool Festival—Spain

July 9—Otherside Festival—Ireland

July 16—Project House—Leeds

July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire

July 28—WOMAD—London

July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm

August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany

August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium

August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)

October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)

October 20—Rough Trade East, London

October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

October 11—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)

October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)

October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)

October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour

November 13—Riviera—Madrid

November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona

November 16—Alcatraz, Milan

November 17—Tonhalle—Munich

November 18—Docks—Lausanne

November 19—Docks—Hamburg

November 21—Trabendo—Paris

November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin

November 23—Progresja—Warsaw

November 25—De Roma—Antwerp

November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam

November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photographer credit: Brendan Freeman