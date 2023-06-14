Bombay Bicycle Club to Release New Album 'My Big Day' in October

The new album will be released on October 20.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Bombay Bicycle Club to Release New Album 'My Big Day' in October

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club return with their sixth studio album, My Big Day, due for release on October 20 via AWAL. 

The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band’s own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal.

Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, Bombay Bicycle Club have also shared the album’s title track—a crunching, infectious leftfield pop song painted in technicolor. It’s a typically unpredictable guitar song that the band revel in writing and are long since revered for. 

The accompanying video, directed by Jon Higgs from Everything Everything and Kit Monteith (a long-time friend of the band, who plays percussion for Foals when not directing music videos), showcases a local newscast covering some heavy-hitting news.  Look out for international versions of the video, translated and with local graphics, launching on June 21. 

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single Shuffle back in 2011.

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

The band play two intimate return shows in Ramsgate and London later this month, ahead of a series of UK/European festival appearances including Mad Cool, Y Not, Pukkelpop and WOMAD. The band will then embark on a spate of dates across the UK in association with record stores this Autumn in support of the album’s release, followed by a full European headline tour in November.

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

June 14—The Granville Theatre—Ramsgate (intimate headline date)
June 15—EartH—London (intimate headline date)
June 18—8 Festival—Lithuania
July 6—Mad Cool Festival—Spain
July 9—Otherside Festival—Ireland
July 16—Project House—Leeds
July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire
July 28—WOMAD—London
July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm
August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany
August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium
August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands
Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates 
October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 11—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour 

November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photographer credit: Brendan Freeman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Craft Recordings Releases Leroy Vinnegars Leroy Walks! Photo
Craft Recordings Releases Leroy Vinnegar's 'Leroy Walks!'

Each title, originally engineered by Roy DuNann and/or Howard Holzer, boasts lacquers cut from the original master tapes (AAA) by the GRAMMY®-winning engineer (and former Contemporary Records employee) Bernie Grundman, while all LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings (QRP) and presented in Stoughton old style tip-on jackets.

2
Video: Watch Tanks NPR Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch Tank's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Tank's appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert is an exciting milestone for the R&B superstar. It follows another great performance where he sang backup for the legendary Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, one of his biggest inspirations and a long-time friend. Renowned for its intimate and stripped-down performances. Watch the video now!

3
Godcaster Announce Fall N.A. + EU Tour Including Dates Photo
Godcaster Announce Fall N.A. + EU Tour Including Dates

New York's Godcaster will embark on a two-month long tour this Fall including dates supporting Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko. Earlier this year the sextet, known for their unique brand of maximalist live shows, reinvented their sound into a harder, more devastating form with the release of their self-titled magnum opus.

4
How Strange It Is Share New Single Bug Photo
How Strange It Is Share New Single 'Bug'

Bandleader Jordan Krinsky’s vocals recall Alex G at his most affected and warped, or Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrott at their most raw. “Bug” follows the band’s prior single, the folk-inflected “Head Holder,” which found Krisnky’s hazy vocals joined by airy synths provided by musician Ben Chong.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET