Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring the Wolf Pack Confirm Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros-consisting of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti-are heading out for a run of fall tour dates, kicking off September 30 at Waterbury, CT's Palace Theater and concluding November 5 at Denver's The Mission Ballroom, with stops in 13 cities including three nights at San Francisco's The Warfield in celebration of Weir's 75th birthday.

Presales begin this Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time, concluding on Thursday, July 28 with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 29. Sign up for early access to tickets HERE.

Enhanced Experiences will once again be available throughout the tour via On Location.

Packages bundle a GA Pit or premium reserved concert ticket with an invitation to attend soundcheck, an exclusive screen-printed poster signed and numbered by the poster artist and more. Elements vary by city. For details, visit here.

The group's highly anticipated shows in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center will take place October 5, 6, 8 and 9.

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel, performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more.

The band's most recent album Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live In Colorado is out now on Third Man Records.

Featuring a collection of songs recorded at the band's live performances at the historic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO in June 2021, the record documents their first live audience concerts in over a year due to the pandemic. Pitchfork raves, "Weir's rootsy trio offer a more intimate reimagining of his former group's historic countercultural songbook."

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS TOUR DATES

September 30-Palace Theater-Waterbury, CT

October 1-Westville Music Bowl-New Haven, CT

October 5-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC

October 6-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC

October 8-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC (Sold Out)

October 9-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC (Sold Out)

October 14-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 15-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 16-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 19-Grand Sierra Resort-Reno, NV

October 21-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 22-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 23-Paramount Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 25-Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 26-Humphreys Concerts By The Bay-San Diego, CA

October 28-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 29-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 30-Celebrity Theatre-Phoenix, AZ

November 1-Delta Hall at The Eccles-Salt Lake City, UT*

November 4-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

November 5-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO



*Local Venue Presale for Salt Lake City will begin Wednesday,

August 3 and general on sale Friday, August 5

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists.

Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently plays with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, originally a trio formed in 2018 alongside Don Was and Jay Lane.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer, who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros and the band began featuring The Wolfpack-a string and brass quintet consisting Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.