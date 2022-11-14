Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Confirm Three Shows With Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Following a successful fall tour and much lauded four-night sold out run with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center earlier this fall, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros-consisting of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti-announce three nights alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on February 17, 18 and 19.

"Like all of what we do, this is a work in progress," says Weir. "We're working up more songs, and many sections will be rendered differently. Basically, this is what we were imagining when we were playin' these back when-and yet, there's still room for imagination-and that's where we'll go next with it..."

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which brings a thrilling orchestral element to the music and features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown along with Barry Sless on pedal steel. Each night a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Bobby's solo albums, and more will be performed. Original orchestration will be provided by Stanford professor Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

Artist pre-sale begins this Wednesday, November 16 at 10 A.M. local time. Sign-up for early access to tickets HERE. General on-sale begins this Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More info/tickets HERE.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack 2022 fall tour kicked off September 30 at Waterbury, CT's Palace Theater with stops in 13 cities which included three sold out nights at San Francisco's The Warfield in celebration of Weir's 75th birthday and concluded with two sold out nights at Denver's The Mission Ballroom.

The band recently released Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Americana/Folk album chart.

The first installment, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, was released in February to critical acclaim. Both volumes features songs recorded live at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021. The shows featured Greg Leisz on pedal steel along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program.

His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently performs with Dead & Company as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, originally a trio formed in 2018 alongside Don Was and Jay Lane.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer, who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of the Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros and the band began featuring The Wolfpack-a string and brass quintet consisting Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.