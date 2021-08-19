Bobby & Terri Cyrus With Billy Ray Cyrus Introduce New Video 'Roll That Rock'

Bobby & Teddi Cyrus are thrilled to share their brand new video "Roll That Rock" featuring multi-Grammy-winning artist Billy Ray Cyrus. The track is Billy Ray's first Bluegrass release, and it is out now on Pinecastle Records. The video premiered on CMT Music and CMT.com yesterday and is now available on Youtube. Last week, in addition to premiering the track on People.com, the dynamic duo had the distinct pleasure of delivering the first performance of the song along with Billy Ray during their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry.

Regarding the video shoot, Bobby Cyrus, told CMT.com, "We felt a very special vibe about this project from the start. It seemed to connect everyone involved in a very spiritual way. It was like everyone was looking around during pre-production and knew this was going to matter and touch people! Then as the evening sun began to drift down and reveal itself through the ancient boards of that old barn where we were shooting, it was showtime." Continuing, he offers, "It was magic! The music started, and we all were already in it! Like a movie that was already shot. We could have finished after the first take!"

The video was filmed in the historic Southall Meadows Barn in scenic Franklin, Tennessee, and directed by Brian Smith with Ethan Burkhardt producing the project.

Bobby explains, "'Roll That Rock' started as a collaboration between Billy Ray and I as writers. Then it became a collaboration of my wife Teddi Cyrus' powerful vocals, Billy Ray's undeniable sound, and me." Teddi Cyrus adds, "'Roll That Rock' is an inspiring and beautifully written song about the sacrifices Jesus made for us to have eternal life. This song is powerful and will move your soul. I pray that it blesses all listeners as much as it has me."

"I always prayed for purpose through the music. Started a band for that reason. When I started singing 'Roll That Rock' my inner spirit said Bobby Cyrus will know exactly what to do with this. He did," explains Billy Ray about collaborating with his cousin Bobby. "He wrote the Gospel truth and then sang the daylights out of it with Teddi and a killer Bluegrass band reminiscent of Earl Scruggs and Bill Monroe."