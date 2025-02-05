Bob Mould Unveils New Single 'Neanderthal'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bob Mould has shared the latest single from his upcoming new album, “Neanderthal,” available everywhere now. Mould’s 15th solo album and first full-length studio album in more than four years, Here We Go Crazy arrives via Granary Music/BMG Records on Friday, March 7. Pre-orders are available now.

“In the early stages of writing this album, I envisioned ‘Neanderthal’ as the opening track,” says Mould. “I imagined a child raised in an unstable home, perpetually exposed to erratic and confrontational behavior. A fight or flight situation. ‘Neanderthal’ is a frantic sprint through darkened hallways littered with tension, conflict, and aggression. A claustrophobic maze of distorted mirrors. As the song nears the end, a pair of subconscious voices appear. The first voice is both soothing and unsettling, while the final voice is reactionary and violent. It’s a fight or flight song.”

Here We Go Crazy – which follows 2020’s critically acclaimed Blue Hearts – was heralded last month by the premiere of the lead single and title track, “Here We Go Crazy,” available everywhere now. Hailed by Stereogum as “vintage Bob Mould – a concise power-pop jam with a soaring melody and a whole lot of muscle,” the track was joined by an official music video directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims) and streaming now via YouTube.

Produced by Mould at Chicago, IL’s famed Electrical Audio in early 2024 and then finished and mixed at Oakland, CA’s Tiny Telephone with longtime engineer Beau Sorenson, Here We Go Crazy once again features backing by the crack rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. Together the trio bring a bracing attack to eleven new Bob Mould songs.

“On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity,” Mould says, “Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”

Mould and his band will mark the arrival of Here We Go Crazy with US headline dates getting underway April 1 at San Diego, CA’s Music Box and then traveling through mid-May. Highlights include stops at venues including Pioneertown, CA’s Pappy & Harriet’s (April 2), San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 5), Seattle, WA’s Neptune Theatre (April 7), St. Paul, MN’s Palace Theatre (April 19), Chicago, IL’s Metro (April 25-26), Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (May 2), New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (May 3), and Washington, DC’s Black Cat (May 7). Support comes from special guests including Craig Finn (April 1-18), Poster Children (April 19), J. Robbins (April 25-May 10), and Winged Wheel (May 11). For complete details and ticket information, please visit bobmould.com/#tour.

BOB MOULD BAND HERE WE GO CRAZY TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box *

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s *

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater * - SOLD OUT

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s *

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn *

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre *

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre +

25 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

26 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

27 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop ^

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

MAY

2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club ^

3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ^ - SOLD OUT

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

7 – Washington DC – Black Cat ^

9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy ^

11 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden #

* w/ Special Guest Craig Finn

+ w/ Special Guests Poster Children

^ w/ Special Guest J. Robbins

# w/ Special Guests Winged Wheel

Comments