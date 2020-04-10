Bob Dylan Scores First-Ever Number 1 Song on a Billboard Chart

For the first time in his storied career, Bob Dylan has a No. 1 song on a Billboard chart under his name.

"Murder Most Foul," the iconic singer-songwriter's nearly 17-minute chronicle of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, debuts at No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales survey dated April 11.

"Murder Most Foul" becomes Dylan's first entry on the sales-, streaming- and airplay-based Hot Rock Songs chart, bowing at No. 5. In addition to its sales, the song starts with 1.8 million U.S. streams.

An "unreleased song we recorded a while back," as Dylan wrote in a release announcing the tune, it's his first music released since his 2017 covers album Triplicate and his first original material since 2012's Tempest.

