Bob Dylan Items Seen in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Going Up for Auction

James Mangold’s film “A Complete Unknown” has reignited spirited discourse about Bob Dylan, the enigmatic artist who gave voice to a generation. With Timothée Chalamet in the role of the young Dylan, the film offers a glimpse into his early career, tracing it from folk troubadour to rock poet.

Coinciding with the Searchlight Pictures release is a treasure trove of Dylan memorabilia hitting the auction block in "Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More" auction event at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum on January 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST – providing a bridge to the era the film portrays. This convergence of cinematic representation and historical artifacts invites us into an even deeper exploration of Dylan's legacy, connecting the film’s narrative with the tangible echoes of his past.

The forthcoming auction directly connects the dots to the film through the precious items preserved in the Al Aronowitz Archive. It features 60 items, 50 of these from Aronowitz’s personal archive, including two pages containing three progressive typewritten drafts of the lyrics to “Mr. Tambourine Man” (estimate: $400,000-$600,000), an early Dylan oil painting from 1968 ($200,000-$300,000), a 1963 handbill from his first major headline performance at Town Hall in New York City ($1,500-$2,000), early vintage photographs, original sketches and much more. The auction also includes a 1983 Fender Telecaster made for and owned by Bob Dylan ($80,000-$120,000) and signed handwritten lyrics for “Blowin’ In The Wind” ($15,000-$20,000). Find a full list of items with photos and descriptions and register to bid via Julien’s Auctions website.

The collection offers connections to specific events and themes woven into the film's narrative. The vintage photographs from Dylan's 1961 recording sessions captured by the lens of Don Hunstein offer an intimate window into the nascent talent, and resonate with the film's depiction of Dylan's arrival in New York. Similarly, the 1962 press release bio mirrors the film's exploration of his meteoric rise to fame and the "Blowin' In The Wind" promo single harks back to Dylan's emergence as a voice of social conscience, a theme that "A Complete Unknown" explores through his involvement in the Civil Rights movement.

Perhaps the most captivating item in the collection are the draft lyrics for "Mr. Tambourine Man." These handwritten pages offer a glimpse into the alchemical process of songwriting. The film subtly alludes to the writing of this masterpiece, showcasing Dylan's immersion in the bohemian counterculture of the time. These lyrics embody the very spirit of creative exploration that "A Complete Unknown" so beautifully captures.

Another highlight of the auction that connects the past and present is a one-of-one Ionic Original disc of Bob Dylan’s new studio recording of “The Times They Are A-Changin’” (estimate: $400,000-$600,000), from a special session with multi-Grammy winning producer T Bone Burnett. The auction marks the second public sale of an Ionic Original recording following “Blowin’ In The Wind” in 2022.

About the auction, Myles Aronowitz, son of Al, explains: "Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, Mick Jagger, Jerry Garcia, Carole King… My Father was this incredible connector. He was much more than a journalist, he understood what these artists were trying to do. He didn’t just meet these cultural icons, he brought them together. He introduced Allen Ginsberg to Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan to The Beatles. My Father was the one who turned The Beatles on for the first time. He connected Jimi Hendrix with Miles Davis, Nico with Lou Reed. He wasn’t just a writer with a powerbase as a New York columnist; Al had this unique kind of magic. He made these introductions that went on to shape culture itself. It was more than power or influence—there was something truly magical about what he did. The collection represents my Father’s instinctive ability to identify and connect with greatness. Each item is evidence of this, and how with his magic, he literally brought you into the room!”

About the Ionic Original, T Bone Burnett explains, “Hearing Bob Dylan sing ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’ sixty years after he wrote it is a moving experience. The times, have, in fact changed, and the listener can hear the gravity and the consequence of the sixty years of life that have passed since he first wrote and recorded the song. Although Bob’s earlier version of this song is, of course, a classic recording, to my way of listening, this Ionic Original is the definitive version of this indelible song.”

"Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More" goes beyond the acquisition of memorabilia, and offers a portal into the heart of Dylan's world. By stringing together the chords of the film's narrative with the market debut of these tangible artifacts, we gain a profound appreciation for the artist's transformative journey. Whether you're a lifelong Dylan devotee or a newcomer captivated by "A Complete Unknown," register and bid on this archive collection from Al Aronowitz that presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of music history and to embark on a deeper exploration of the enigmatic legacy of Bob Dylan – one that continues to inspire and challenge us decades later.

In honor of "Celebrating Bob Dylan," a special exhibition showcasing highlights from the Al Aronowitz collection is on now through Friday, January 17. The auction will follow on January 18th at 10 a.m. CT from the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Photo Credit: Val Wilmer

