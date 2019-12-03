BoOMBAPJAZz Blasts The ZYG 808 In To The Hip-Hop Jazz Landscape

The album "BoOMBAPJAZz" by Grammy-nominated, New England-based, Hip-Hop Jazz artist and producer, The ZYG 808 is causing quite the buzz in rap, nu-jazz, and alternative/ jam band markets as sales and streams continue to rise. With three of the seven cuts on the album being instrumental works featuring the young artist's prowess on lead vibraphones, it is clearly not the average hip-hop record by the average hip-hop artist.

Officially released on November 26th on all electronic platforms, the young performer and entrepreneur marketed pre-release copies of the album on CD at local and regional gigs, including the currently touring play "Bronx Jazz" at libraries and museums around New England. One result of the "BoOMBAPJAZz" buzz is the summoning of The ZYG 808 to perform in Hip-hop's current Mecca -Atlanta, Georgia- for a four-performance engagement the first weekend in December.

"...I'm a lyrical mathematician, if rap's and equation then I'll solve it. I have an advanced linguistic flow and that's how I involve it. I'm like a dominant 7th, you're never going to resolve it. See you at the music awards, and... remember who called it..." - from 'The Explanation' by ZYG 808

At this time in the music business, it is almost unheard of for indie Hip-Hop labels to sell CDs, yet with sales in the thousands between August and the present indicate there is still a market for physical items. According to ZYG, "BoOMBAPJAZz" has that feel that appeals to folks into 90's Hip-hop which had a strong jazz influence. I also tend to not curse in my songs," he goes on to explain, "The play 'Bronx Jazz' tends to attract a lot of older folks who like older hip-hop as well as funk and soul." Also looking at his experiences as a busker -drumming and rapping on the streets while collecting buckets full of money- he's gotten plenty of old school MCing experience as a live performer and front man.

Another thing that sets the talented young drummer, vibraphonist, composer, rapper, and producer apart from many of his peers is his sense of the business side of things. Forming his own label, Soul Poets Records, in June of 2018. His professional goals include writing and producing for other Hip-Hop, R&B, and House Music artists -both on his label and otherwise- as well as studying audio engineering and media production, and creating a legacy of great music.

Listen to BoOMBAPJAZz on Spotify and add it to your play list:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1GPj5qct05NO21GYBcf8g9?si=liedSe3HRPytPiWpfdNbvw

For more information, visit:

http://thezyg808.com





