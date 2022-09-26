Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Announces 'Radio Songs' Album

The album will be released on January 20, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl.

Sep. 26, 2022  

BLUR drummer DAVE ROWNTREE is excited to announce details of his debut album, RADIO SONGS which will be released on January 20, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl.

Its announcement coincides with the release of a new single, "Devil's Island," his second from the debut record, and its opener too. The album was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet).

"I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be. The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm.

The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you'd think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we've come in forty years," Dave Rowntree said of "Devil's Island."

