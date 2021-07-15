Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blues Rock Trio Izzie's Caravan Releases Woody Guthrie Tribute Single

pixeltracker

Guthrie being a vocal advocate for American socialism and anti-facism, his lyrics have resonated with the enigmatic Izzie.

Jul. 15, 2021  

Blues Rock Trio Izzie's Caravan Releases Woody Guthrie Tribute Single

Following their most accomplished and textured work to date with their debut full-length release Blow The Lid earlier this year, chart-topping blues-rock band Izzie's Caravan return with new single 'I Ain't Got No Home'.

A cover of Woody Guthrie's famed folk song, Izzie releases his version as a tribute to one of American music's most influential and adored fathers, on the day of Guthrie's birthday of July 14th no less.

Renowned more so for his affinity for blues and rock virtuosos such as Eric Clapton or Stevie Ray (referring to himself as a "poor man's Buddy Guy or Lightnin' Hopkins"), frontman Izzie reveals a tender, more traditional side to his personal musical influence - an influence that was only hinted at in his outstanding recent debut.

Guthrie being a vocal advocate for American socialism and anti-facism, his lyrics have resonated with the enigmatic Izzie: "Oh the gamblin' man is rich and the working man is poor, and I ain't got no home in this world anymore". The ramblin', nomadic, and evocative feel of Guthrie's songwriting reflect Izzie's own storied career in music, giving the Izzie's Caravan rendition an added authenticity whilst continuing the lineage of outspoken voices in American roots music.

You can stream and buy 'I Ain't Got No Home' now on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music. To listen, click here.

For more information, please visit www.izziescaravan.com.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • Convocan A Escritoras De América Latina Y España Al Premio Bellas Artes De Cuento Hispanoamericano Nellie Campobello 2021
  • Arnold Belkin, Continuador Del Muralismo Mexicano
  • Abren Al Público La Exposición Del XLI Encuentro Nacional De Arte Joven 2021 En Aguascalientes
  • Convocan Al Premio Bellas Artes De Ensayo Literario José Revueltas 2021