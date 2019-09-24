Blueface to Play the O2 Academy Brixton this November

Today sensational rapper Blueface announces he will play the O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday 20 November 2019. Tickets on sale at 10am on Friday 27 September at LiveNation.co.uk



Following the international success of what can only be argued as one of the most anthemic tracks hip-hop has seen in recent years, Thotiana became an instant hit and made waves across the globe. The performance at London's O2 Academy Brixton will mark Blueface's first performance in the U.K. No doubt, Blueface will pick it up and break it down!



Tickets on sale Friday 27th September at LiveNation.co.uk.

Jonathan Porter, professionally known as Blueface or Blueface Bleedem, is an American rapper. Recognized for his unique voice and off-beat style of rapping, he came into prominence after his song "Respect My Crypn" went viral on the internet. Since then, Porter has been attracting the audience with his unconventional rapping. He has already worked with some of the most renowned rappers of the industry, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo. The young artiste has a unique voice and is often compared to Southern rappers Silkk the Shocker and Juvenile as well as the California rappers Suga Free and E-40. Blueface has earned major recognition in the music industry and has many dreams yet to be achieved. Besides his exceptional voice, he is also adored by many for his extraordinary style. The American rapper has numerous tattoos on his face and body, each revealing a different story. However, the most recognizable among them is the tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his cheek, which he calls his "signature."

