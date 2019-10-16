Blue Note Hawaii Announces 2019 Holiday Party Campaign

The Blue Note Hawaii has been dubbed 'Hawaii's Premier Live Music Venue' since it opened its doors in 2016, hosting world class entertainers with shows nightly. With ten clubs worldwide, Blue Note has long been an icon of jazz music, bringing together jazz artists and fans, both locally famous, as well as internationally acclaimed. In recent years, the Blue Note clubs have often presented other genres of music to their loyal fans, including blues, rock, reggae and more, all to positive reception.

Blue Note Hawaii is expanding its offerings with a new focus on daytime. Ideal as an intimate space for a live music performance, with a full bar and restaurant and a built-in state of the art audio system, the space is equally equipped to handle meetings, conferences, and private parties events as well.

Add in a revamped dining menu's, a thoughtful beverage program, and an updated rental pricing structure, Blue Note Hawaii is a great venue choice that saves any party planner time and money. To kick off the holiday season, Blue Note Hawaii is offering special pricing for bookings now through November 1st, including rental discounts and food and beverage package upgrades. For more information call or email at 808.777.4898 or events@bluenotehawaii.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories