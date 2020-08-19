Blue Collar Rock Icon Joe Grushecky To Perform At Democratic Convention

Grushecky will be a featured performer at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, August 20.

Pittsburgh rock 'n' roll icon Joe Grushecky will be a featured performer at the Democratic National Convention Thursday (Aug. 20).

Grushecky will perform two of his songs: "That's What Makes Us Great," an indictment of the Trump Administration failures, with his band, the (Iron City) Houserockers, and "Never Be Enough Time," solo acoustic, during a 14-state meeting Thursday afternoon.

"We need a leader who believes in fairness, equal opportunity and dignity for all of us that's why I'm voting for Joe," Grushecky said. "In 1981 local musicians banded together to help form a food bank for the unemployed. Forty years later it breaks my heart to see my friends and neighbors sitting for hours in a line for emergency food distribution. That's why we need Joe Biden."

Pat Politano, a Pittsburgh native, New Jersey-based political consultant and convention delegate, helped to arrange Grushecky's performance.

"Joe sings about the soul of Pittsburgh, which is the soul of America," Politano said. "He speaks directly to the people of Pennsylvania and his selection shows how important Pennsylvania is to the campaign. The campaign is a battle for the soul of the nation."

Beau Biden, the Vice-President's late son, attended Joe Grushecky's show at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1995, part of the American Babylon tour. Beau Biden died of a brain tumor in 2015. Beau was a Joe Grushecky fan and "Never Be Enough Time" is being played in tribute to him.

