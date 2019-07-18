Blis. Premieres New Music After Almost Two Years

Atlanta, GA's Blis. released their critically acclaimed debut full-length No One Loves You (Sargent House) in October of 2017. Almost two years later, Blis. have unveiled their first piece of new music since; their new single "Bad Weather" premieres in advance of their Fall 2019 tour, which takes them down the east coast and into Florida for their highly anticipated set at Gainesville, FL's FEST.

The "Bad Weather" video, shot by Matt Foster and edited by Zak Washburn, is both eye and ear candy. The sweeping, colorful visuals paired with the band's dreamy soundscapes defy categorization and blur the boundaries of emo, shoegaze, and post-hardcore.

Blis. have spent the last two years touring on No One Loves You and their most recent run finished up earlier this month. The album continues to receive praise; it's an album of a band that's lived a lot of life, exploring sonic realms that on the surface, should not go together, but manage to find cohesion. The record mosaics their influences-the intricate rock riffs of American Football, Pedro the Lion's midtempo balladry gone awry with crucial aggression, indie rock sensibility that has mainstream press publications referencing Modest Mouse and Silversun Pickups. It was their 2015 Starting Fires in My Parents House EP that inspired Sargent House Records to sign them, a cathartic, unexpected release that garnered press from top-tier places like Pitchfork, Stereogum and Consequence of Sound. It's easy to see that something's in the water-and Blis. have come to prove that it's not just hype. Far from it.

See Blis. on tour this October with Weakened Friends on select shows, and stay tuned for more news from the band soon.

BLIS. - on tour:

October 4 Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

October 11 Allston, MA @ Great Scott *

October 12 Providence, RI @ Dusk *

October 14 New Haven, CT @ Manic Mondays *

October 16 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

October 17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland *

October 18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery *

October 19 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits *

October 20 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn *

November 1 Gainesville, FL @ FEST

w/ Weakened Friends *





Related Articles View More Music Stories