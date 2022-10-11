Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blink-182 Returns for Global Tour & New Music Reuniting Mark, Tom, and Travis Together for the First Time in Nearly 10 Years

Blink-182 Returns for Global Tour & New Music Reuniting Mark, Tom, and Travis Together for the First Time in Nearly 10 Years

The band will drop their new single “Edging'' on Friday, October 14.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Multi-platinum, award-winning group blink-182 have announced their biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first-ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single "Edging'' on Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of When We Were Young with Green Day among others.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, October 17 at 10am local time here.

BLINK-182 2023 TOUR DATES

LATIN AMERICA
+With Support from Wallows

March 11 - Tijuana, MX - Imperial GNP (Festival)
March 14 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos+
March 17-19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
March 17-19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
March 21-22 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA
March 23-26 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic (Festival)
March 24-26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
March 28 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes+
April 1-2 - Monterrey, MX - Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA
*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*
May 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center*
May 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*
May 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*
May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*
May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*
May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*
May 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
May 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*
May 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*
May 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*
May 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena*
May 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*
May 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Music Festival
Jun 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*
Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Bank of California Stadium*
Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena*
Jun 22 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center*
Jun 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*
Jun 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*
Jun 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*
Jun 39 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*
Jun 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*
Jul 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*
Jul 5 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*
Jul 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*
Jul 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*
Jul 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*
Jul 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena*
Jul 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*
Jul 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*
Jul 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE
^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^
Sep 4 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena^
Sep 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^
Sep 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis^
Sep 9 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena^
Sep 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena^
Sep 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena^
Sep 14 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum^
Sep 16 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena^
Sep 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena^
Sep 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena^
Sep 20 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle^
Oct 2- Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena^
Oct 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre^
Oct 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi^
Oct 6 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena^
Oct 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^
Oct 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^
Oct 11 - London, UK - The O2^
Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena^
Oct 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

BLINK-182 2024 TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
!With Support from Rise Against
Feb 9 - Perth, Western Australia - RAC Arena!
Feb 11 - Adelaide, South Australia - Entertainment Centre!
Feb 13 - Melbourne, Victoria - Rod Laver Arena!
Feb 16 - Sydney, New South Wales - Qudos Bank Arena!
Feb 19 - Brisbane, Queensland - Entertainment Centre!
Feb 23 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena!
Feb 26 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena!

Since their humble beginnings thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, 'blink-182' have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than 'blink-182'."

While 'blink-182' have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album. With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on-stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, 'blink-182' is stoked to be facing their future together.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'
October 10, 2022

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song “How You Love Someone” out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love. 
Interview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to HimInterview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to Him
October 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Raúl Castillo to discuss how Victor I. Cazares' american (tele)visions and its characters are 'familiar' to him, what audiences can expect from his upcoming film The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, and what he looks for in future projects after thinking he was done with theatre.
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short FilmApple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film
October 10, 2022

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. 
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & MoreLouis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More
October 10, 2022

Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi (“my no.1 music collaborator”); saxophonist Sam Gendel – Cole’s friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This FridayScotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday
October 10, 2022

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists.