Blake Rose Debuts New Video For 'Lost'

The Video Was Filmed with a Live Band in Perth, Australia

One to watch musician and songwriter, Blake Rose returns with a brand new music video for his song "Lost," which has been streamed more than 34 million times to date. Filmed with a live band in his native Perth, Australia, the video provides music fans a much needed live experience fix during these uncertain times.

Watch the new video for "Lost" below!



Speaking about the new video, Blake reveals, "I've wanted to create this video and arrangement since 'Lost' was released. The guys in the band (Christian Zappia, Josh Write, Marley Donnan-Cook and Trevor Stockton) are friends of mine who I met at university in Perth. We always talked about doing something together but I ended up spending so much time in LA that we never found the opportunity. Since returning to Perth in March, the five of us were finally able to get together and play some music!"



The new video follows the release of "Ordinary People" last month, out now via AWAL Recordings. Speaking about the song, Blake reveals, "I don't fall for people very easily, but when I do it's hard and very spontaneous. I was hanging out with this girl for no longer than a week, but I fell head over heels and this song is a result of that. It's a word for word recount of exactly what happened during that brief but unforgettable period of time."

"Ordinary People" and "Rest Of Us" serve as the follow ups to Blake's hit song "Gone," which continues to gain momentum, accumulating more than 11 million streams to date. Blake recently released a stunning live rendition of the track, taped in Los Angeles, pre-lock-down, that has already amassed more than 533,000 views. Complete with string arrangements, the video showcases the young Australian artist, songwriter and producer's effortless ability to perform live; with his Buckley-esque vocals, luscious electric-guitar-driven melodies, and knack for writing insanely infectious alternative pop songs. "I try to give listeners an experience," he reveals. "I take a lot of time with every element to make sure I'm creating a world people can immerse themselves into. Whether the narrative is precise or ambiguous I try to attain a certain level of depth with each song that I hope people can latch onto and let it be as much a part of their own story as it is mine."

Born in Australia and based in Los Angeles, his sound is anchored in luminous and lush six-string conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. "The guitar is generally the driving link between the songs," he goes on. "It's how I typically write. Everything starts there." In just over a year, Blake Rose has gone from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in 2020. He catapulted into the spotlight in 2019 with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' which Spotify touted on New Music Friday, with the follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz. Now, with "Gone," "Rest Of Us," and "Ordinary People," Blake is further solidifying his potential as a global force in music.

