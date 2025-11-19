Blackberry Smoke Extends 'Rattle, Ramble & Roll Tour' Through 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American rock band Blackberry Smoke will continue their extensive “Rattle, Ramble & Roll Tour” through next year with newly confirmed stops at Maryville’s The Shed (three nights), Bristol’s Hard Rock Live, Dallas’ Majestic Theatre, Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, Kansas City’s Uptown Theater and Oklahoma City’s The Jones Assembly, among many others. See below for full tour routing.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, November 20 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following Friday, November 21 at 10:00am local time. Members of the band’s official fan club will have early access to tickets starting tomorrow, November 18 at 10:00am local time.

Prior to the new dates, the band will end this year with their inaugural High Tide Getaway festival in Cancun, Mexico December 6-10, before lead singer Charlie Starr embarks on a special solo tour in January. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances celebrate the band’s new compilation album, Rattle, Ramble & Roll: The Best of Blackberry Smoke – Volume One, which was released this past Friday via their label, 3 Legged Records. The record features songs from across the band’s catalog including fan-favorites such as “Waiting For The Thunder,” “Good One Comin’ On,” “Sleeping Dogs,” “The Whippoorwill” and “One Horse Town” as well as two new, never-before-heard tracks: “We Got Company” and “Southern Child (Live).” Listen to it below.

Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke became the first independent artist/band to have an album reach #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. They are also part of a select group who have topped both the Billboard Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts alongside artists such as Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Willie Nelson, Beyonce and Kacey Musgraves.

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke has released eight studio albums including their latest, 2024’s Be Right Here. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), the record debuted at #1 on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart.

In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Brit Turner Family Fund, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children’s cancer. Blackberry Smoke has raised over $2,000,000 to date for multiple children’s cancer research charities through a variety of efforts, including donating funds from their meet and greets, charity motorcycle rides, signed guitars and memorabilia donations and more.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, November 21 at 10:00am local time

November 19—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

November 20—Lake Buena Vista, FL—House of Blues

November 21—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

November 22—Pinellas Park, FL—St. Pete BikeFest

December 6-10—Cancun, Mexico—High Tide Getaway

December 31—Athens, GA—The Classic Center Theatre

January 8—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

January 9—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre*

January 10—Macon, GA—Capitol Theatre*

January 15-18—Santa Rosa Beach, FL—30A Songwriters Festival*

January 22—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre*

January 23—Cincinnati, OH—The Ludlow Garage*

January 24—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre*

January 29—Evans, GA—Hardin Auditorium*

January 30—Wilmington, NC—Brooklyn Arts Center*

January 31—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center*

February 5—Wabash, IN—Honeywell Center – Ford Theater

February 6—Lima, OH—Veterans Memorial Civic & Conference Center

February 7—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

February 19—Roanoke Rapids, NC—Weldon Mills Theatre

February 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium

February 21—Bristol, VA—Hard Rock Live Bristol

March 5—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre

March 6—Patchogue, NY—Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

March 7—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall

March 8—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House

March 13—Evansville, IL—Old National Events Plaza

March 14—Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre

March 15—Rockford, IL—Coronado Theatre

March 19—Fayetteville, AR—Ozark Music Hall

March 20— Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

March 21—Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre

March 22—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

April 4—Peachtree City, GA—Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

April 25—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

April 26—North Myrtle Beach, SC—House of Blues

April 30—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly

May 1—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Outdoors

May 2—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

May 14—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 15—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 16—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veteran’s Bank Aid Music Festival (Holiday Trav-L Park)

*Charlie Starr solo acoustic feat. Benji Shanks

Photo Credit: Andy Sapp