Black Violin Release New Single 'Drama'

GRAMMY-nominated classical-meets-hip-hop duo Black Violin released their new single and video “Drama.” Produced by Phil Beaudreau (Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, The Game, Lalah Hathaway), the song is the first taste of new music from their upcoming album Full Circle, set for release in March 2025.

“‘Drama’ is a powerful modern classical-hip-hop fusion, blending rich strings with hard-hitting beats,” says Black Violin’s Kev Marcus. “This track pushes boundaries and defies genres. It’s a bold statement, reflecting our journey of creativity and mastery, where we swim in our own blue ocean, untouched by competition. ‘Drama’ challenges listeners to step out of their comfort zones and inspires them to break through limits, redefining what’s possible in music and life.”

Black Violin members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus met on the first day of orchestra class in 1996 at Dillard High School of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. (Baptiste originally wanted to play saxophone in the band, but the orchestra teacher got him assigned to his class after winning a golf bet with the band instructor.) Classically trained by day, they faithfully put on their headphones and listened to the hottest rap records each night. They went to different colleges—Marcus attended Florida International University and Baptiste went to Florida State—but then reconvened, moved into an apartment together, and started trying to produce other musicians.



They developed an act covering hip-hop songs on their violins, which became popular in local clubs. Two years after sending in a tape to Showtime at the Apollo, they were invited to appear on the show—which they won, and kept winning. They were approached by the manager of Alicia Keys, who asked them to perform with the singer at the Billboard Awards. Other offers followed—they toured with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, opened for the Wu-Tang Clan, and worked with the likes of Alessia Cara, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne. All the while, Black Violin continued touring non-stop (playing as many as 200 shows a year) and released two independent, self-financed albums before putting out the acclaimed Stereotypes in 2016, followed by 2019’s Take the Stairs, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 2020 GRAMMYs.



Black Violin has always been about taking things further, exceeding expectations, challenging conventions. The duo has steadily built a devoted following and a diverse touring base— culminating in such triumphs as two sold-out shows at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, and appearances on the Today Show, CBS Mornings, and PBS Newshour—while occupying a musical lane that’s entirely its own.



Black Violin’s work extends far beyond the stage, reaching deep into communities nationwide with numerous free performances for students and hands-on engagement with youth symphonies and community centers. Through collaborations with local and national education programs such as Turnaround Arts, Baptiste and Marcus connect with more than 100,000 students throughout the year, including low-income and Title 1 schools, and adopted Bethune Elementary, in Florida’s Broward County (near where they grew up) to initiate an ongoing mentorship program. In 2019, the duo launched the Black Violin Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity and innovation.

Black Violin - Full Circle Tour - 2025

02.26: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

02.28: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

03.01: Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

03.02: Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall (Two Shows)

03.29: Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

03.30: Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

04.01: Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

04.02: St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon

04.04: Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

04.05: Menomonie, WI - Mabel Tainter Theater

04.08: Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

04.09: Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

04.10: Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

04.11: Washington DC - Warner Theatre

04.12: New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

04.13: Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

04.25: Madison, WI - Overture Center

04.26: Carmel, IN - The Palladium

04.27: Glen Elyn, IL - McAninch Arts Center

04.30: East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center

05.01: Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

05.02: Paducah, KY - The Carson Center

05.03: Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

05.04: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

05.06: Lawrence, KS - Lied Center of Kansas

05.08: Toledo, OH - Valentine Theatre

05.09: Bay Harbor, MI - Bay Harbor Arts Center

05.10: Flint, MI - Capitol Theatre

Photo Credit: Rachel Bennett

