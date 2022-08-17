Black Sweater Releases Debut Album THAT GIRL I KNEW

New indie rock outfit Black Sweater has been hard at work building up its reputation since 2021. Made up of brothers Sam and Caleb Sheffield, the band has been consistently dropping new singles, hyping up the imminent launch of their debut LP. Now, they have released "That Girl I Knew," their debut album.

Black Sweater draw their sound from a variety of different influences, Typically with their own panache added into the mix. With "That Girl I Knew," however, everything is far more seamless, and the band's identity is distinct. There's a certain smoothness to their sound that's remarkably enticing, and it carries through every single song on the 16-track long LP.

Songs like "Pretty Lonely" add punk rock influences, with a tinge of anger and sadness thrown into the songwriting. Other songs, like the following track, "Helpless," find some influence from old-fashioned electro-rock and synth-pop. So many shifting variables are added, but the band maintains their smooth, melodic base through it all.

