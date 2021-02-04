Black Pumas Cover The Kinks' 'Strangers' with Lucius

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 4, 2021  
YouTube Originals released a new trailer featuring a cover of The Kinks' "Strangers," performed by Black Pumas - current nominees for Album and Record of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMYs - featuring Lucius, for the feature-length documentary, "Life In A Day 2020." The trailer will have its broadcast debut on CBS in the final lead-up to this Sunday's Super Bowl. YouTube Originals "Life In A Day 2020" is the official sponsor of the CBS Pregame Show on February 7th.

"To me, 'Strangers' has a really interesting way of cutting through straight to the soul," says Black Pumas frontman Eric Burton. "I had such a good time inhabiting this honest reflection on love lost and the triumph that is a resilient human spirit."

"I think this is one of the most thoughtful records I have ever done," adds producer Adrian Quesada. "We wanted to show the original 'Strangers' its due respect. We really tried to honor the song and its timeless lyrics. The Lucius vocals gave the song another dimension, and I only wish we could have recorded with them in person."

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this week, "Life In A Day 2020" will launch for free Saturday, February 6 on the film's YouTube channel.

The "Strangers" cover produced by Black Pumas, featuring Lucius, was specially created for the "Life In A Day 2020" trailer. The full song is available to stream on YouTube Music and other music streaming platforms - listen below.

A behind-the-scenes featurette of the making of the song is also available HERE on YouTube.

Listen to the song here:

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue


