Black Oak Arkansas Return With New Album 'Underdog Heroes'

Southern Rock legends Black Oak Arkansas return with their first full-length album of all new recordings in more than 30 years! Founding members Jim "Dandy" Mangrum (vocals) and Rickie Lee Reynolds (guitar) have been keeping the spirit of BOA alive and their songwriting partnership makes this album an essential release in the band's much heralded catalog!

"Underdog Heroes" includes a very special recording of virtuoso guitarist Shawn Lane, regarded by many as one of the fastest guitar players to ever live, and a member of the BOA clan since 1978 until his passing in 2003!

Available from Purple Pyramid Records on both CD and a special limited edition GOLD vinyl pressing (only 300 made)!

Track List:

1. Don't Let It Show

2. Underdog Heroes

3. Channeling Spirits

4. Ruby's Heartbreaker

5. The Wrong Side Of Midnight

6. The Devil's Daughter feat. Sammy B. Seauphine

7. Arkansas Medicine Man

8. Do Unto Others feat. Shawn Lane

9. You Told Me You Loved Me

10. Love 4 Rent

11. The 12 Bar Blues

12. Johnnie Won't Be Good





