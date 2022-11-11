Black Eyed Peas Release Ninth Album 'Elevation'

Multi-platinum and six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers Black Eyed Peas proudly present their anxiously awaited ninth full-length album, ELEVATION, out now.

The 15-track juggernaut kaleidoscopically spins together hip-hop, Latin, R&B, electronic, trap, and more into a larger-than-life vision of what pop can be in the 21st century without boundaries or borders. From the jump, uncontainable energy surges through this bold body of work.

"MUEVELO" [feat. Anuel AA & Marshall Jefferson] glides along on bright keys and big handclaps offset by robotic transmissions, a command to "Move your body," and a promise "We stay lit forever."

ELEVATION finds Black Eyed Peas expanding the collective musical consciousness and pushing boundaries yet again (like only they can). Of course, they bring a few friends along for this rollercoaster ride. The group link up with Daddy Yankee on the reggaeton banger "BAILAR CONTIGO," while Nicky Jam ignites the funkified "GET DOWN" with fresh fire.

Then, there's "FILIPINA QUEEN" where they team up with J. Rey Soul and deliver an inimitable and irresistible bop. Nicole Scherzinger lends her powerhouse pipes to "NO ONE LOVES ME," and Black Eyed Peas and Ozun a close out the album together on the universally-resounding "L.O.V.E."

They initially teased ELEVATION with the international smash "DON'T YOU WORRY" [with Shakira & David Guetta]. It has already gathered more than 111 million Spotify streams and 113 million YouTube views on the music video.

Meanwhile, it catapulted into the Top 40 at AC, in the Top 30 of the iTunes Top Pop Songs Chart, and Top 50 of the Shazam U.S. Top 200. Beyond recent acclaim from Billboard, NME, and more, the group also recently performed on ABC network's Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

It is ELEVATION season for Black Eyed Peas. Join them on the next level. Listen to the album here: