Black Coffee and Usher Share Collaboration 'LaLaLa'

Featuring one of dance music's most prolific DJ and producer, Black Coffeeand Grammy award-winning global superstar Usher, "LaLaLa" is a brilliant collaboration from start to finish. The new track is set to release on Tuesday, September 10 along with an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1.

Following his latest single "Wish You Were Here", DJ Black Coffee returns to the scene with "LaLaLa" - a captivating and rhythmic production featuring R&B powerhouse Usher. Utilizing his signature production style of up-tempo and groovy beats, Black Coffee highlights the full and soulful vocals of Ushermaking the track a perfect treasure of sound.

Establishing himself as one of the biggest stars of the global electronic music scene, Black Coffee's style of production has gained him recognition across the world. With a depth of musical knowledge and penchant for production, Black Coffee jump-started the South African DJ scene and has since brought his cultural perspective to clubs and festivals globally. With a multi-award winning album "Pieces Of Me" under his belt and history of collaborating with the likes of Drake, Jorja Smith and Alicia Keys, Black Coffee's global profile continues to grow.

Considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Usher is an icon of his generation. With an impressive back catalogue of Grammy award-winning singles and albums including Confessions and Raymond v. Raymond, the multi platinum and diamond certified artist has a history working with a diverse roster of artists including Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Major Lazer, Eminemand many more has proven his capability of turning any production into gold.

Black Coffee & Usher "LaLaLa" is set for release on Tuesday, September 10.





Related Articles View More Music Stories