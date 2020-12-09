Béla Fleck Livestreaming Event This Friday to Celebrate GRAMMY Nomination

Bringing good cheer for the holidays, Béla Fleck and his brother, director Sascha Paladino, will be hosting a live screening of their acclaimed documentary film Throw Down Your Heart this Friday (12/11) at 7:00 pm ET via Facebook Live and YouTube. The free event, in association with NPR Live Sessions, the Americana Music Association, and co-presenter Folk Alliance International, will include an introduction from Béla followed by an interactive Q&A with Béla joined by Sascha.

Released earlier this year, Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions is the comprehensive film and music collection from Béla Fleck's remarkable journey across Africa to explore the roots of the banjo. The expanded collection includes the three-time GRAMMY®-winning albums Tales from the Acoustic Planet, Vol. 3-Africa Sessions and Africa Sessions Part 2: Unreleased Tracks, as well as a previously unreleased duo album with kora master Toumani Diabaté, titled The Ripple Effect. The package also offers the complete film Throw Down Your Heart, with commentary from Fleck and Paladino, along with 14 bonus performances.

The 3-CD/1-DVD boxed set, also available digitally, has been nominated for the 2021 Best Historical Album GRAMMY® Award.

Watch the trailer for the Throw Down Your Heart film here, or stream/order Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions album here.