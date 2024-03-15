Bktherula Reaches a New Rank With 'LVL5 P2' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trail-blazing Atlanta native Bktherula shares new album LVL5 P2. The body of work arrives with the cinematic visual for "SHAKIN IT" featuring Cash Cobain.

The 21-year-old artist always follows her inner muse and makes music without emotional inhibitions or artificial creative boundaries. On her new album, LVL5 P2, Bk takes her hybrid sound into new territory. The album features the recently released buzzing single "CRAYON," which has earned over three million streams in just four weeks.

Deepening a style she explored with her acclaimed 2023 album LVL5 P1, the new album deposits the listener directly into Bktherula's sonic realm, crafted by Bk with assistance from producers like azure, Simmyauto, among others. Recent single "THE WAY" and new highlight "RACKS UP" add dollops of clean electric guitar to her room-enveloping sound, while songs like "WISHUWASDACREW" and "INSANE" borrow elements from chiptune and her beloved video game soundtracks. Bktherula always sounds perfectly at home, whether she's yearning for her love on a ballad like "JUST MAKE SURE," or tearing through chaotic rage beats on songs like "CODE" or the ferocious single "TATTI."

LVL5 P2 arrives along with a video for "SHAKIN IT" ft. Cash Cobain. Produced by Cash himself, the song finds a middle ground between Cash's sample-heavy "sexy drill" sound and Bk's ethereal dreamscapes, conjuring an atmosphere that invites head-nodding and hip-shaking.

Alternating rapid-fire rhymes and tuneful cadences, Bk skillfully maneuvers between insistent 808s and crisp finger snaps with wavy flexes before Cash delivers his free-flowing X-rated bars to end the song. In the video, Bk takes a trip to Brooklyn, where she walks along the waterfront, dances in front of a bodega, and shuts down the function with Cash.

Bktherula began her preparation for LVL5 P2 last year, sharing a string of successful singles, including “It Wasn't Me (Freestyle)” via On The Radar and “CRAZY GIRL 2” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again — a remix of “CRAZY GIRL” from last year's Pitchfork-acclaimed LVL5 P1. Prior to LVL5 P1, she released her EP Love Nirvana (Acoustic), featuring original and newly stripped-down versions of beloved tracks, including “UH HUH,” “Tweakin' Together,” and “Summer.”

LVL5 P2 will receive a warm welcome when Bk joins PinkPantheress on her "Capable of Love Tour," which takes the U.S. this April. Click HERE to buy tickets and see tour dates.

Recently named to Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list, Bk has built a devoted following by releasing tracks that showcase her raw emotions. Now, with LVL5 P2, she's done it again — delivering a singular statement that could never have come from anybody else.

PINKPANTHERESS - CAPABLE OF LOVE TOUR 2024 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Apr 06 – Detroit, MI– Saint Andrew's Hall ^

Sun Apr 07 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

Wed Apr 10 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Fri Apr 12 – Boston, MA – Royale ^

Sun Apr 14 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Wed Apr 17 – Chicago, IL – Metro * ^

Sat Apr 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville +

Mon Apr 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +

Wed Apr 24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

Thu Apr 25 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin +

Sun Apr 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

Tue Apr 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium +

^ With Bktherula

+ With Kanii

ABOUT BKTHERULA:

Blending dystopian soundscapes with jumpy flows and ethereal melodies, Bktherula makes a new kind of rap psychedelia. Since breaking out with “Left Right” in 2019, she's oscillated between raucous cloud rap and gentle R&B, fusing impressionistic songwriting with complex musicality to create affecting anthems that feel futuristic and universal.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a growing legion of fans and a slot as Atlanta's next-up in many critics' estimations. To date, her songs have collected more than 265 million streams across multiple platforms. She's planted more seeds with “TATTI,” the playfully braggadocious new single from LVL 5, Part 2, her kaleidoscopic new EP on Warner Records. Coated in dynamic sounds and subtle emotional depth, the tracks reflect a Bk who has leveled up in more ways than one.

At age 13, Bk uploaded her first songs to SoundCloud. At 16, she was putting her playfully swaggering raps to the test at local shows in Atlanta's rap underground. Now, following the release of LVL 5, Part 1 and ahead of LVL 5, Part 2, she looks to soar higher than ever. This past spring, she embarked on her first-ever sold-out tour. Brainstorming new dreams, Bk looks to the future. “I want my music to inspire others to be the best version of themselves,” she says. “I feel extremely blessed where I am now and where I see myself going. I'm super blessed for my fans, because I wouldn't be here without them.”