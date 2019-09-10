Bishop Nehru to Release New Album Nov. 8

Bishop Nehru is known for bringing a fresh sound to Hip-Hop and today announces his next project. Recorded and engineered in the legendary DJ Premier's studio in Queens, NY, with production from Premier, MF DOOM and Bishop himself, My Disregarded Thoughts is the record that's set to complete Bishop's progression from hip-hop wunderkind to fully-fledged member of the establishment, sitting alongside the greats - Nas, Kendrick Lamar, DOOM - that have been championing his talents since he first stepped on the scene. This career-defining LP is scheduled for release via Bishop Nehru's label Nehruvia on Friday November 8th, 2019.



At the forefront of the project is the dark, aggressive lead single and mission statement "In My Zone" - out now and featured in NBA 2K20.



Divided into two acts - 'The Abyss' and 'The Escape' - My Disregarded Thoughts is Bishop Nehru's most ambitious, personal and purposeful project to date. The experience and acclaim he's gained over the past decade have gifted him with the confidence and capability to fully realise the album that he's always wanted to record, since before he wrote his first rhyme. The culmination of ten years of personal and artistic growth, "My Disregarded Thoughts" is a dream that began before Bishop Nehru could have guessed that he would become one of contemporary hip-hop scene's respected artists.



"I came up with the title for this record before I'd even started making music," says Bishop. "'My Disregarded Thoughts' was originally planned as the title of my first ever mixtape, but that never happened - the reason was, I wanted the project to be as eccentric as possible, but I needed to be in an artistically comfortable place to create that. Now I'm finally in that place, ten years later."



Though it clearly marks a progression in his artistry, Bishop describes My Disregarded Thoughts as more of an evolution than a transformation: "If you love what you're doing and you create a lot, you're gonna evolve," he says. It remains grounded in the classic influences that have inspired his work from the start - golden-era boom-bap, astral jazz, spaced-out funk and the sample-heavy beats of Dilla and Madib - while showcasing new and previously unexplored facets of his singular creative vision.



On how he's grown since his releasing his debut LP Elevators: Act I & II last year, Bishop says: "I've become way more comfortable making music, more confident than ever before in how I present my music. Now, nobody is better than me."



Open, honest and raw, My Disregarded Thoughts confirms Bishop Nehru's status as an artist unafraid to explore every corner of the emotional spectrum, following his limitless creativity to wherever it might take him. This latest release exposes Bishop's thoughts with more clarity, confidence and dexterity than ever before, but don't let the title fool you: they won't be disregarded.





