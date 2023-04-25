Billy Strings Confirms Fall Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through this fall including newly confirmed shows at Portland's Moda Center (two nights), Seattle's WAMU Theater, Stanford's Frost Amphitheater (two nights), Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena, Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center (two nights), Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena (two nights) and Syracuse's The Oncenter as well as dates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and the U.K. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

The fall dates are just the latest added to Strings' extensive 2023 run, which also includes upcoming shows at Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights, both sold out), Denver's Mission Ballroom, Phoenix's Arizona Financial Center (sold out), Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (sold out), Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl (sold out), Austin's Moody Center, Indianapolis' TCU Amphitheater (two nights, both sold out) and Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights) among many others.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he's recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, this past fall via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praises, "exuberant interplay...a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners," while The Wall Street Journal declares, "Me/And/Dad works beautifully...the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve" and Billboard proclaims, "Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout."

In celebration of the release, Strings and Barber were featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" speaking with host Ailsa Chang, while Strings was also featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

The new record follows Strings' acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year. Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, "a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era...he has zigged and zagged between the form's antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom."

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time

April 29-30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday (SOLD OUT)

May 11-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 17-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 19-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 20-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 26-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 3-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 7-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

June 9-St. Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena

June 10-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 16-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

June 17-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (SOLD OUT)

July 13-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 15-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 19-Norfolk, VA-Chartway Arena

July 21-Bridgeport, CT-Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 23-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 25-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point (SOLD OUT)

July 30-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 7-Frankfurt, Germany-Batschkapp

August 8-Berlin, Germany-Huxleys

August 9-Hamburg, Germany-Grobe Freiheit 36

August 11-Gothenburg, Vastra Gotaland County-Way Out West

August 12-Oslo, Norway-Oya Festival

August 24-Knoxville, TN-Knoxville Civic Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

August 25-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater

August 26-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater

September 14-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 22-Buena Vista, CO-venue announcing soon

September 23-Buena Vista, CO-venue announcing soon

September 27-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena

September 29-Portland, OR-Moda Center

September 30-Portland, OR-Moda Center

October 1-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater

October 4-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center

October 6-Stanford, CA-Frost Amphitheater

October 7-Stanford, CA-Frost Amphitheater

October 8-Stateline, NV-Tahoe Event Center

October 10-West Valley City, UT-Maverik Center

October 13-Independence, MO-Cable Dahmer Arena

October 14-Independence, MO-Cable Dahmer Arena

October 31-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

November 6-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

November 7-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

November 8-Antwerp, BE-De Roma

November 10-Cologne, DE-Carlswerk Victoria

November 11-Luxembourg-den Atelier

November 12-Munich, DE-Neue Theaterfabrik

November 14-Paris, FR-La Cigale

November 15-London, UK-Roundhouse

November 17-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy

November 18-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy Glasgow

November 19-Birmingham, UK-O2 Academy

December 6-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro Coliseum

December 8-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena

December 9-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena

December 12-Pittsburgh, PA-Petersen Events Center

December 13-Pittsburgh, PA-Petersen Events Center

December 15-Wilkes-Barre, PA-Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

December 16-Syracuse, NY- The Oncenter

December 29-New Orleans, LA-Uno Lakefront Arena

December 30-New Orleans, LA- Uno Lakefront Arena

December 31-New Orleans, LA- Uno Lakefront Arena