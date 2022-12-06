Billy Strings Confirms 2023 Spring Tour Including Eight Headline Arena Shows

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring with 22 newly confirmed shows, including eight arena dates.

Upcoming stops include Mobile's Mobile Civic Center (two nights), Tampa's Yuengling Center, St. Augustine's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights), Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Austin's Moody Center (two nights), Tulsa's BOK Center, St. Louis' Chaifetz Arena and Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island among many others.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, December 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, December 8 at 10:00pm local time. General on-sale will follow this Friday, December 9 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, full details are available here.

The spring dates follow Strings' winter tour, which includes 15 additional arena shows with stops at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta's State Farm Arena (sold out) and Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among others.

Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show. See below for complete itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he's recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, last month via Rounder Records (pre-order here). The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

In celebration of the release, Strings and Barber were recently featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" speaking with host Ailsa Chang, while Strings was also featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" earlier this fall speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar.

In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings' mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, "I Heard My Mother Weeping."

The new record follows Strings' widely acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, "a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era...he has zigged and zagged between the form's antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom."

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10:00am local time

December 7-London, UK-O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

December 8-Manchester, UK-O2 Ritz Manchester (SOLD OUT)

December 9-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Glasgow, UK-Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)

December 30-New Orleans, LA-Lakefront Arena

December 31-New Orleans, LA-Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 2-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 3-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 4-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 16-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 22-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 25-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 26-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 3-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Doc Watson's 100th Birthday Show

March 4-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 10-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

March 12-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

March 16-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 17-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 18-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

April 13-Southaven, MS-Landers Center

April 14-Mobile, AL-Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 15-Mobile, AL-Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 18-Tampa, FL-Yuengling Center

April 20-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 22-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 11-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 17-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre

May 19-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre

May 20-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 21-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl

June 2-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 3-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 7-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

June 9-St. Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena

June 10-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 13-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion

June 14-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion

June 16-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 17-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island