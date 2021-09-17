Billy Idol's 'Roadside EP' Out Now

The Roadside EP, Billy Idol's first new release in nearly seven years, is out now on all streaming platforms.

Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and featuring Idol's longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, The Roadside was conceived, recorded and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic.

The lead single "Bitter Taste" has been well-received at radio, moving quickly into the Top 20 at Triple A. The track features some of Idol's most introspective and confessional lyrics ever, as he confronts death, rebirth and his personal growth in the 31 years since his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident. Watch/share the accompanying video directed by Steven Sebring (Patti Smith, Jack White).

To celebrate the forthcoming release, Idol is planning a run of 2021 tour dates. The shows include headline performances at New York's Capitol Theatre and Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan, as well as an appearance this weekend at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ. See below for the full tour schedule.

For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock'n'roll decadence.

Tour dates:

September 18 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E

September 19 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 22 - Post Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

September 24 - Roanoke, VA - Elmwood Park

September 25 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

October 16-17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan

October 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan

October 26 - Playa Mujeres, MX - The Sands Festival

Listen to the new EP here: