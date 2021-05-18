Billie Marten Debuts New 'Human Replacement' Video on NPR

UK indie-folk artist Billie Marten will release her third album Flora Fauna this Friday, May 21 on IMPERIAL/Fiction Records. The new collection has had widespread support spanning The New York Times, Stereogum, The Independent, Tower Records PULSE, Thank Folk For That, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit, Women That Rock and much more. Brand new single "Human Replacement" premiered in Annie Mac's much-coveted Hottest Record In The World slot on BBC Radio 1 last night. The song's bold accompanying video debuted with NPR All Songs Considered today.

The "Human Replacement" video was directed by the award winning creative Joe Wheatley. Marten explains: "This video is absolutely needed to match the message of the song, which was initially something I shied away from talking about. As creative discussions began between Joe Wheatley (Director) and I it became incredibly important to convey the absurdity of simply not being able to go out anywhere at night as a woman particularly, without that hideous stone-cold fear of what might happen to you. Hence every woman in the video needing the comfort and protection of full army gear to carry out the simplest of everyday tasks (like going for a run or walking home from work) and every man is without it. My trusty safety tank gets me to the shop for a pint of milk. It's a deliberately absurd illustration of a disturbingly real problem that needed to be addressed."

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester