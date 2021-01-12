Billie Eilish to Release Personal, Photo-Filled Book Entitled BILLIE EILISH

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, and Wren & Rook (W&R), an imprint of Hachette UK, have announced the release of BILLIE EILISH, a stunning photo-filled book curated by iconic recording artist, Billie Eilish.

BILLIE EILISH will be published in hardcover and e-book, with an audio companion on May 11, 2021 and is available for pre-order now: billieeilish.com/book

Billie Eilish is a 21st century global pop-phenomenon. Uncompromising and unapologetic, between her record-breaking, award-winning music and artistry, it's no surprise that she has become one of the biggest and most loved artists of her generation.

Now in her first book -- a stunning visual narrative journey through her life -- Billie is ready to share more with her devoted audience for the first time, including hundreds of never-before-seen photos. This gorgeous book will capture the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. It will be a must-have for every fan.

Published simultaneously with the book, Hachette will release a standalone audiobook of exclusive, unique content in which Billie reflects on her life. Including never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career, from the early years to her breakout success and including memories shared by her parents, this is an audiobook like no other - providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie's own words.

Of her first book, Billie Eilish said, "I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Gretchen Young said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be working on the first book by iconic singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. Her unique combination of sophisticated artistic vision and tenacious creative energy shines through on every page, and the vibrant visual nature of how she has chosen to share herself and her truth captures perfectly the unassailable authenticity for which she is so beloved by her ever-growing legions of fans."

Laura Horsley said: "We are beyond excited to be publishing Billie Eilish. Rebellious, smart, innovative, and authentic, Billie is a global phenomenon and an inspiration to so many. This much-anticipated book will give us a glimpse at the person beyond the icon. Fans around the globe will devour it."

Hachette will publish English Language editions simultaneously around the globe.