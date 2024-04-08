Billie Eilish Drops Title for Third Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop star and multi-award winning artist Billie Eilish has just announced the title of her highly anticipated next album.

The album, her third, will be titled 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' marking the first music she will release following her win at the 2024 Academy Awards for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. The album will be written by Eilish alongside her brother and producer Finneas and will relesae on May 17, 2024 on digital platforms.

She announced the title on Instagram, along with the news that she will not be releasing any singles ahead of time. Eilish concluded her post with a retiration of the love she feels for her fans and listeners:

"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH🥹🥹🥹 so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd 🫣 not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you."

Described as her most daring body of work to date, Hit Me Hard and Soft is a diverse yet coheive collection of songs, ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end. The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. Hit Me Hard and Soft journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It’s what the multiple Grammy and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Billie Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time.

Photo Credit: William Drumm