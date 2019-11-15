Billboard's Annual Women in Music Event Announces 2019 Honorees

Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Brandi Carlile and Desiree Perez will be honored at Billboard's 14th annual Women in Music event on Dec. 12.

According to the Hollywood Reporter: "Morissette is 2019's Icon Award recipient for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold to date. Minaj will take home the Game Changer award after becoming the first woman to notch 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following a year of high-profile festival appearances and multiple Grammy wins, as well as her longstanding advocacy for humanitarian efforts and LGBTQ visibility, Carlile will receive the Trailblazer award. For leading Roc Nation in a successful 2019 with accomplishments in the world of music, sports, tech and gaming, Perez is Billboard's Executive of the Year."

Last year's Rising Star honoree Hayley Kiyoko will host the evening presented by YouTube Music.

The event will be streamed live from the Hollywood Palladium at YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 9 p.m. ET.

This news was originally covered by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories