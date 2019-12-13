BigKlit Unveils New Single 'Beautiful' and Companion Video

Viral sensation BigKlit has announced today's premiere of her hugely anticipated new single and companion video. "Beautiful" is available now via ROT$ WORLDWIDE/ RECORDS / The Orchard. The track is joined by an equally compelling official video, directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos, streaming now via BigKlit's official YouTube channel.

BigKlit celebrated "Beautiful" earlier this week with a spectacular launch event in New York City. "BigKlit's 'Beautiful' Holiday From Hell Extravaganza" saw NYC's famed Quad Recording Studios transformed into a steamy red light district-themed party space, complete with holiday carolers, provocatively costumed characters, laser lights, video, projections and pole dancers.

"Beautiful" follows RECORDS' recent re-release of BigKlit's breakthrough single, "Liar," available for streaming and download. With its brazenly explicit lyrics and brutal, relentless beats, the track has already proven one of 2019's most provocative hits, first blowing up on TikTok before ascending to multiple viral charts around the world, reaching #1 on the US Viral 50 on two separate occasions. "Liar" is joined by an age-restricted companion video streaming now; "Liar (Clean Version)" can be viewed as well.

BigKlit has been hailed for her snarling vocal delivery and wildly audacious lyrics, all matched by an equally intense production. The NYC-based rising star made her debut with last year's BIG KLITORIS EP, followed quickly by the full-length projects, 2028 and Klitorious B.I.G. "BigKlit explores a sexual fluidity and exploration of dominance as a woman and a rapper," wrote The FADER. "There's also a punky anger and darkness that runs through her music, as she raps about bisexuality, dysfunctional family issues, self-acceptance, and being the 'queen of hell.' The songs are shocking and uncomfortable, to the point where it almost seems as if BigKlit is testing her listeners."

ROT$ Worldwide is a creative agency, founded in 2018, dedicated to doing radical work and turning the communications and entertainment world upside down. Since inception, ROT$ Worldwide has delivered work within the automotive, art, music, fashion, and beauty industries.

RECORDS is a joint venture between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment. RECORDS is home to a diverse roster of artists including platinum selling Noah Cyrus, breakout pop star Lennon Stella, rising hip hop artist 24kGoldn, Gold selling country act Matt Stell as well as viral sensation, iLoveFriday.





